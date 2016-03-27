Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Designink Architecture and Interiors
Architects in Chennai
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • OFFICE SPACES, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Minimalist museums
    OFFICE SPACES, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Minimalist museums
    OFFICE SPACES, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Minimalist museums
    +5
    OFFICE SPACES
    Gardens, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
    Gardens, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
    Gardens, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Rustic style garden
    Gardens
    Mr.M's HOUSE -VERNACULAR INDIAN RESIDENCE (CHETTINAD STYLE)-ADAPTIVE RESUSE, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Classic style living room
    Mr.M's HOUSE -VERNACULAR INDIAN RESIDENCE (CHETTINAD STYLE)-ADAPTIVE RESUSE, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Classic style dining room
    Mr.M's HOUSE -VERNACULAR INDIAN RESIDENCE (CHETTINAD STYLE)-ADAPTIVE RESUSE, Designink Architecture and Interiors Designink Architecture and Interiors Classic style living room
    +2
    Mr.M's HOUSE -VERNACULAR INDIAN RESIDENCE (CHETTINAD STYLE)-ADAPTIVE RESUSE

    Design-Ink is a cohesive focused independent team of qualified architects, planners, interior designers and project managers offering a broad range of professional service

    Design-Ink brings together broad-minded individuals from a wide range of disciplines and encourages them to look beyond the constraints of their own specialism.

    This unconventional approach to design springs in part from Design ink’s ownership structure. The firm is owned in trust on behalf of its staff. The result is an independence of spirit that is reflected in the firm’s work, and in its dedicated pursuit of technical excellence. We are currently located in the city of Chennai,Tamilnadu, India.

    Services
    Architecture, Interiors, and turn key projects
    Service areas
    CHENNAI
    Address
    No 29 ,door no 5 ,A -block ,12th Street, Anna nagar
    600102 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884461868
      Add SEO element