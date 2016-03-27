Design-Ink is a cohesive focused independent team of qualified architects, planners, interior designers and project managers offering a broad range of professional service

Design-Ink brings together broad-minded individuals from a wide range of disciplines and encourages them to look beyond the constraints of their own specialism.

This unconventional approach to design springs in part from Design ink’s ownership structure. The firm is owned in trust on behalf of its staff. The result is an independence of spirit that is reflected in the firm’s work, and in its dedicated pursuit of technical excellence. We are currently located in the city of Chennai,Tamilnadu, India.