Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Daksh D&#39;zine Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Daksh D'zine Studio is an integrated marketing communications firm offering creative consulting services for Television & Print Graphic incl Interior designing & Retail merchendising. We're known for our work in building brands for our clients.

    We have stimulating and challenging environment and have highly skilled and motivated team, which in turn, would help us serve our customers in a superlative manner.

    Our design studio is situated at prime institutional area of Delhi National Capital Region and is equipped with the most modern facilities.

    Services
    • Retail Store & Display Showcase
    • Interior Design & Space Planing
    • Restaurant & Hotel & Spa Design Exterior Design
    • Cad Drawing & Planing
    Service areas
    NewDelhi and Faridabad
    Address
    B-65, Ground Floor, LHS, Greenfield Colony
    121003 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9999896339 www.facebook.com/Daksh-Dzine-Studio-122773021233168
      Add SEO element