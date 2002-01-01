NBA Corporation (An interior designing & decoration company)

January 2002 – Present (14 years 5 months)Hyderabad Area, India

Introducing a unique concept of complete "HYBRID BOARD KITCHENS WITH DIGITAL LAMINATION".

DREAM MODULAR KITCHENS AND WARDROBES are our own manufactured products which are 100% water, termite, bore proof and fire retardant up to 5 hours. Complete stainless steel (202 & 304 grade) high end kitchen accessories, wardrobes and bathroom vanity with soft closing technology.

Modular kitchens are here to make a revolution in the way you look at kitchens.

An Indian woman spends a good part of her time in the kitchen. We recognize this undying virtue of the Indian woman and hence have created our modular kitchen range which exudes aesthetics, class and convenience. They are designed bearing in mind her working habits, cooking style and the ergonomics. Most Kitchens are made of wood or wood subtract which act as breeding grounds for pests. The complete kitchen in hybrid board (German based technology material, a best substitute of plywood) with digital or designer or color laminated shutters., with options of colors and styles to chose. S

SPECIFICATIONS OF DREAM MODULAR KITCHENS & WARDROBES

• Use of Hybrid board, treated for water resistancy , longitivity and durability.

• Highly computerized digital and designer laminates to suit your style and budget.

• Hybrid board shutters are more hygienic as wood substrate tends to breed bacteria.

• Durability and strength is 10 times more than plywood.

• No impact on changing weather conditions.

• Not conducive to insect breeding or termites.

• High grade of STAINLESS STEEL ACCESSORIES. (With 15 years warranty)

• Hardware imported from GERMANY. (Hettich brand)

• Easy to maintain.

• Renovation and upgrading through new look and aesthetics - ( can add accessories at a later date or change color of shutters ).

• CONSULTANCY for design of Kitchen.

• Measurement of site, LAY OUTING options.

• Complete ORDER EXECUTION.

• 1 year free service warranty.