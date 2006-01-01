Your browser is out-of-date.

Navmiti Designs
Architects in Pune
Reviews (4)
Projects

    Site for Mr.Mudit Agarwal
    Residential Apartment on Bund Garden Road, Pune
    Home at Vishrantwadi
    A residence for Mr.Nitin Warrier at Blue Ridge ,Hinjewadi ,Pune
    Residence For Captain Nikhil Kanetkar and Ashwini Kanetkar

    Navmiti Designs was started in 2006 by Ar. Amit Gadgil & Ar. Shalaka Kanetkar who have a combined experience in this industry of over 20 years.

    Together we have designed and executed a wide range of projects over the past decade. At Navmiti Designs, we help our clients envision their dream spaces by providing a combination of creativity, expertise and intensive involvement at all stages. We strive to create work that is innovative, practical and which essentially reflects the clients' personality/lifestyle. Our approach is characterized by our commitment to you and an ability to think out of the box.

    Services
    • Residential Interiors
    • Design Consultancy and Planning of Bungalows and Farmhouses.
    Service areas
    Pune and surrounds
    Address
    8 Sai Siddhi, Near Maratha Mandir, Lane opposite Shinde Petrol Pump,Bavdhan
    411021 Pune
    India
    +91-9881730219 www.navmitidesigns.com

    Reviews

    Alok Marathe
    over 1 year ago
    mustufa chougle
    about 2 years ago
    ID Sagar Namekar
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
