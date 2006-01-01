Navmiti Designs was started in 2006 by Ar. Amit Gadgil & Ar. Shalaka Kanetkar who have a combined experience in this industry of over 20 years.

Together we have designed and executed a wide range of projects over the past decade. At Navmiti Designs, we help our clients envision their dream spaces by providing a combination of creativity, expertise and intensive involvement at all stages. We strive to create work that is innovative, practical and which essentially reflects the clients' personality/lifestyle. Our approach is characterized by our commitment to you and an ability to think out of the box.