Artitude, the inherent nature of a child and the one who has yet not lost his childhood becomes boon for entire life.... lets experience... Now & onwards

"Artitude happened with the moment we looked at metals, for us raw metal is it self a piece of art. We just follow our instincts before putting it on a wall or on the floor" as said by Satyadip Vadnere and Hemant Shahu. This duo with Ar. Vishal Desai formed 'Artitude' to realize their metal dreams. There is always a 'why' before they start design for a project and that gives an art piece which is suitable for the place, environment and culture. They love to transfer non defined forms; as sketches, abstract forms, graphics or typographies on metal that becomes their signature. At the same time designs from Indian heritage, traditional forms, patterns, folk art and all the natural elements are their favorite subjects to work with. Fabrics, wood, acrylics & stones are the other mediums in which they love to work with. As they say, "the problem is that we immediately inspire to do a new thing". Yes, they have a lot to say with their dreams..!