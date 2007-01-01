Legal disclosure

"By asking for the impossible, obtain the best possible."

We would strive hard to achieve the impossible to leave behind the best. Together we intend to

"LET OUR IMPRESSIONS STAY FOREVER!”

OFFCENTERED’s promise is to elevate the human experience through design. Great design impacts building users, visitors to the space, and the local community. We use design to enrich people’s lives and help organizations succeed An architectural firm with a vision for using design to help clients succeed and creating places that enrich people’s lives