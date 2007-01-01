Your browser is out-of-date.

Offcentered Architects
Architects in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Reviews (13)
Projects

    • Apartment interiors at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern living room
    Apartment interiors at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern style bedroom
    Apartment interiors at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern bathroom
    Apartment interiors at Chennai
    "PAR LE MER" - A beach house project in Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern houses
    "PAR LE MER" - A beach house project in Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern houses
    "PAR LE MER" - A beach house project in Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern houses
    "PAR LE MER" - A beach house project in Chennai
    Cafe interiors in chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern dining room
    Cafe interiors in chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern dining room
    Cafe interiors in chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern dining room
    Cafe interiors in chennai
    Courtyard house-Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Courtyard house-Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Courtyard house-Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Courtyard house-Chennai
    Proposed Musical residence at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Eclectic style houses
    Proposed Musical residence at Chennai, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Eclectic style houses
    Proposed Musical residence at Chennai
    Proposed residence for Mr.R.Ramesh at Neyveli, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Minimalist houses
    Proposed residence for Mr.R.Ramesh at Neyveli, Offcentered Architects Offcentered Architects Minimalist houses
    Proposed residence for Mr.R.Ramesh at Neyveli
    OFFCENTERED Architects and Interior Designers, Partnership firm of well qualified Architects "Balasubramanian and Karthik Raju" established design practice in Chennai in 2007. As a team with experience in varied fields of Architecture we provide services that address all aspects of Architectural Design including Planning, Project Management Space Programming and Interior Design.

    Services
    • architectural design
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • Turnkey contracting
    Service areas
    • anywhere
    • Chennai
    • Tamil Nadu
    • India
    Company awards
    • Young architect award 09—from Indian architect and builder magazine in the year 2009
    • Featured as one of the select 25 architects in India by Architecture and design magazine in the year january 2014
    Address
    No 7/8, Crescent Road, Shenoy Nagar
    600030 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
    India
    +91-9884000200 www.offcentered.in
    "By asking for the impossible, obtain the best possible." 

    We would strive hard to achieve the impossible to leave behind the best. Together we intend to  

    "LET OUR IMPRESSIONS STAY FOREVER!”  

    OFFCENTERED’s promise is to elevate the human experience through design. Great design impacts building users, visitors to the space, and the local community. We use design to enrich people’s lives and help organizations succeed An architectural firm with a vision for using design to help clients succeed and creating places that enrich people’s lives  

    "What a building does is as important as how it looks."

    Reviews

    Prakash MC Prakash MC
    Thanks offcentered for your creative work. Very much professional & experienced team.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Daya Nithi
    It's nice place for customized luxury furniture and Home theater
    about 2 months ago
    Anju Varghese
    One of the best teams I've come across. They're very friendly & understanding. They become the best architects in Chennai because they come up with unique ideas & patiently work with you in achieving your desired results.
    2 months ago
