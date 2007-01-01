OFFCENTERED Architects and Interior Designers, Partnership firm of well qualified Architects "Balasubramanian and Karthik Raju" established design practice in Chennai in 2007. As a team with experience in varied fields of Architecture we provide services that address all aspects of Architectural Design including Planning, Project Management Space Programming and Interior Design.
- Services
- architectural design
- Interior Design
- landscape design
- Turnkey contracting
- Service areas
- anywhere
- Chennai
- Tamil Nadu
- India
- Company awards
- Young architect award 09—from Indian architect and builder magazine in the year 2009
- Featured as one of the select 25 architects in India by Architecture and design magazine in the year january 2014
- Address
-
No 7/8, Crescent Road, Shenoy Nagar
600030 Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
India
+91-9884000200 www.offcentered.in
"By asking for the impossible, obtain the best possible."
We would strive hard to achieve the impossible to leave behind the best. Together we intend to
"LET OUR IMPRESSIONS STAY FOREVER!”
OFFCENTERED’s promise is to elevate the human experience through design. Great design impacts building users, visitors to the space, and the local community. We use design to enrich people’s lives and help organizations succeed An architectural firm with a vision for using design to help clients succeed and creating places that enrich people’s lives
"What a building does is as important as how it looks."