HK ARCHITECTS
Architects in Mumbai
    HK Architects has an impeccable legacy of three decades in the field of design. The firm with its divers portfolio from luxury residential houses, multi-speciality hospitals, corporate offices, retail, residential townships to mixed used developments, is today helmed by Haresh K along with the second generation-Hitesh K and both are taking the firm to greater heights. With a vast portfolio, Haresh and Hitesh are clear about what they want from their designs. It explains why the firm works in close collaboration with clients and communities to analyze vital aspects and expectations before embarking upon any project.

    Service areas
    MUMBAI
    Address
    73/001, CHANDRA KUTIR, BHAUDAJI RD, MATUNGA
    400019 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9870148587 hkarchitects.in

    Reviews

    chandra karatela
    Superb design destinations for home , office n many infrastructure 👌👌
    11 months ago
    Kajal Khatri
    over 1 year ago
    Mayur Shah
    My sister residents
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
