HK Architects has an impeccable legacy of three decades in the field of design. The firm with its divers portfolio from luxury residential houses, multi-speciality hospitals, corporate offices, retail, residential townships to mixed used developments, is today helmed by Haresh K along with the second generation-Hitesh K and both are taking the firm to greater heights. With a vast portfolio, Haresh and Hitesh are clear about what they want from their designs. It explains why the firm works in close collaboration with clients and communities to analyze vital aspects and expectations before embarking upon any project.