Hundred designs is a design firm offering consultancy in the fields like Architecture, Interior-design, Structural design & Graphic design. The team consists of young professionals headed by Ar. Abhishek Dhabuwala. The staff consists of architects, draughtsman & interior-designers. The team also consists of an in-house Structural Engineer & a Graphic designer, both working as associates with Hundred designs. Along with Surat, various ongoing design projects are been executed at Olpad, Kim, Vadodara, Rajkot etc. Hundred Designs infuses the concept of interior-exterior in its various projects like corporate, offices, residences, institutional, re-creational and commercial complexes. Design development and detailing are critically co-ordinated by a core team of inspired technical professionals supported by managerial and administrative personnel.
- Architecture Interiors Landscape Brand Designing Product design consultant
- Surat
- Vadodara
- olpad
- kim
- navsari
- rajkot
- Nashik
- jalgaon
- Company awards
- iiid anchor award 2013 regional runner up for furniture design
- IIID anchor award 2015 regional award for furniture design
- IIID anchor awards 2015 national award for furniture design
19,20,21, Office floor, Amizara Appt, Near Surat Tennis CLub, Athwalines, Surat, India
395007 Surat
India
+91-9586337799
Integrity, Efficient execution, uncompromising commitment & excellent human relations.