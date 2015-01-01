Hundred designs is a design firm offering consultancy in the fields like Architecture, Interior-design, Structural design & Graphic design. The team consists of young professionals headed by Ar. Abhishek Dhabuwala. The staff consists of architects, draughtsman & interior-designers. The team also consists of an in-house Structural Engineer & a Graphic designer, both working as associates with Hundred designs. Along with Surat, various ongoing design projects are been executed at Olpad, Kim, Vadodara, Rajkot etc. Hundred Designs infuses the concept of interior-exterior in its various projects like corporate, offices, residences, institutional, re-creational and commercial complexes. Design development and detailing are critically co-ordinated by a core team of inspired technical professionals supported by managerial and administrative personnel.