Plendence
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Ad-posters of yester years depict a bohemian and hedonistic charm to the interiors. In 1800s or early 1900s fine art artists and aspiring painters often supplemented their income by creating and selling these unique advertising ephemera.

    Besides carrying a splendid graphic appeal, these frames conjure up a vibrant World history in Luxury, Travel, Transportation, Cuisine, Cultures to a well-read or a seasoned world traveler.

    Plendence, has been passionately collecting these incredible pieces of art from all over the world. Our collection includes ads and posters of Automobiles, Airlines (Pan-Am, TWA and modern airlines), Railroads (Pennsylvania, The New Heaven), Ocean Liners, Pin Up Girls etc.

    Our framed ad posters, selected for their historical import and visual beauty are printed on Museum quality Archival paper with EPSON Ultrachrome HDR ink and framed in imported solid wood frames.

    Services
    • Framed Ad-Posters
    • Vintage Travel Posters
    Service areas
    Interior Design and MUMBAI
    Company awards
    None
    Address
    302 Navyanidi, Plot # 12, Sector 42A Seawoods
    400706 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920011416
