A collective to inform growing needs of design from object to space. We believe design has unspoken avenues, we attempt to address them using computational and anthropometric tools. We consider good design is informed design , informed about the context, time and user. Our world is made of conscious & sub conscious design decisions. Node became a natural reflex of what we see around us, people from various walks of life coming together to fuse into each others specialisation and become one with the project.

Node comes from the latin word "Nodus" meaning "knot". Knot is a problem and more importantly holds two or more ends together. Dealing with various scales of design means connecting fabricators dealing with different walks of life. We tie them together to make the best out of the project. We are a team of young architects focused towards informed design. Having a variety of interest from computational design to material exploration. We love to be in a motivational environment with constantly evolving ideas, we get inspired by travellers, typographers, foodies, architects, Management gurus to truth seekers. Being different in all our projects is not our focus, its merely a result of intense care for each project and client in its unique context.

Node is a vibrant epicentre of various activities including 3D printing, workshops, teaching, ideating, visualising, creating, tinkering and Imagineering.