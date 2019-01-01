A multi-award winning design company, we offer expert advice for apartment interiors, including: Kitchen design, Bathroom and Laundry design, Wardrobe design, Selections of fixtures fittings and finishes, plus itemized quotations which include supervision of work.

Our Projects range from contemporary to classical Interior design solutions but are always personalized and complement the property and the people within. With our extensive design sample library and resources, we can create a room to complement every desire, lifestyle, and budget.

KariGhars is a combination of two Hindi words – “Karigars” which means “Expert Craftsmen” who are skilled in making finished products out of raw materials, and “Ghars” meaning “Homes”. With this name, we want to showcase to people that we are a team of skilled craftsmen who can decorate, design, furnish their dream homes and turn them into reality.

At KariGhars, we are very passionate about giving customers more than they would expect from an Interior Designing company. We give great importance to customer experience and customer satisfaction and make sure that we are unmatched in this regard in the business. We believe that making a home is one of the most important phases in a person’s life and we work to fill that phase with contentment & satisfaction.

Services:

1. Modular kitchens

2. Modular furniture

3. Fine-finish carpentry

4. Custom cabinetry integrated with the structure of your home

5. Design consultation

6. Space planning

7. Turnkey services from initial design consultation to completion

8. Interior and Colour consultations:

Project management:

We at “The KariGhars” strive for excellence. We have an extraordinary eye for detail which guarantees that you will be ecstatic with the result. “The KariGhars” employs the expertise of carpenters, electricians, plumbers, polishers, etc. to ensure both the quality of workmanship and the reliability of the trades. We take all the stress off you so that you can enjoy your days without constantly thinking about the job at hand.