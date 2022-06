Since 2006 Arpit Shah Projects Opc Pvt Ltd . has made its presence felt through innovative and timeless designs. The principal designer and founder of the firm, Arpit Shah holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Nirma Institute of Technology, Ahmadabad Gujarat. Gradually with time and every project accomplished, ASP evolved from an exclusive interior design firm to a civil and architectural planning firm and attained the position as one of the respectable firms of New Ranip, Ahmadabad.