EDIPT Designs is leading architectural practice based in Surat. It was initialized as Shaunak Jasani and Associates

in 2014. The nature of this design led firm remains highly service oriented. The firm has proposed practically feasible and highly creative alternatives by interpreting the language of the clients & their requirements. In this manner, EDIPT Designs has contributed its professional services in the field of Architectural design, Interior design, Landscape Design and Urban Design. The practices’ work ranges from large construction project to its smallest commission, as well as small scale projects. Our portfolio includes types of individual residences, Group housing such as Low-rises, High-rises, Townships, Corporate Buildings, Civic Buildings, Commercial Complexes and Industrial Plants executed at the various places of Indian Sub continent.