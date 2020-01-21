Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai
Interior Architects in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 1 BHK interior at Goregaon ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Small bedroom
    1 BHK interior at Goregaon ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Small bedroom
    1 BHK interior at Goregaon ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern living room
    +1
    1 BHK interior at Goregaon ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai
    2BHK interior at Andheri ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern bathroom
    2BHK interior at Andheri ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern bathroom
    2BHK interior at Andheri ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Small bedroom
    +3
    2BHK interior at Andheri ,Mumbai By N design Studio,Mumbai
    2 BHK At Goregaon ,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern style bedroom
    2 BHK At Goregaon ,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern bathroom
    2 BHK At Goregaon ,Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Minimalist living room
    +3
    2 BHK At Goregaon ,Mumbai
    Residential interior -project at Marol Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern living room
    Residential interior -project at Marol Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern bathroom
    Residential interior -project at Marol Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern kitchen
    +7
    Residential interior -project at Marol Mumbai
    Residence at Andheri Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern living room
    Residence at Andheri Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern living room
    Residence at Andheri Mumbai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Modern study/office
    +9
    Residence at Andheri Mumbai
    Hospital Dhanvantari ,Powai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Minimalist museums
    Hospital Dhanvantari ,Powai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Minimalist museums
    Hospital Dhanvantari ,Powai, N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai N design studio,Interior Designer Mumbai Minimalist museums
    +13
    Hospital Dhanvantari ,Powai
    Show all 9 projects

    N Design studio,The Interior Designer Mumbai is an interior designing firm in Mumbai offering end to end professional interior designing services such as space planning, concept planning, 3D illustration and execution for residentialresidential interior design as well as commercial interior design in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

    We offer integrated solutions that not only make your offices and homes look great but also create an ideal environment for achieving your corporate and personal lifestyle goals. If you are looking for Low budget Interior Designing , don't hesitate.

    We have n! number of inventive ideas which can be tailored per your budget in a very efficient way. Our aim is to deliver high quality interior design to our client, which fits in their budget.

    Services
    interior of residencial and commercial
    Service areas
    • MUMBAI
    • Mumbai
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    G 202 Raghuleela Mall , Boraspada road ,Behind Poisar Depot ,kandivali west
    400067 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9167910747 www.ndsinterior.in

    Reviews

    Akki Vishwakarma
    Very friendly nature, no delay in any work,
    5 months ago
    nitesh joshi
    I had a very good experience working with N design.Nilesh is very professional and got the work done in time. Thanks to him and his team for turning our apartment into a beautiful place we can proudly call home.
    over 3 years ago
    Roshan Brid
    Creativity through simplicity. Understand client requirements and make your dream come true by innovative creations
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element