“the BRICK studio” is a young & dynamic architectural firm founded by Gaurav Gupta & Swati Goel in 2012. The firm is based in New Delhi and offers specialized services in Architecture, Interior design, & Environmental design consultancy. Brick Studio is an architectural practice, looking to expand the boundaries of architecture, interiors and environmental design in India.

At the Brick Studio we understand that every project is an opportunity to address issues particular to site, client, program, climate, and region, while investigating the program from a fresh perspective. Also we appreciate that we are working in an urban setting with resources that are depleting with time & hence in our projects design is governed by various forces ranging from local conditions, climatic conditions, financials, client satisfaction & technologies. We, at the Brick Studio, enthusiastically explore opportunities to investigate spatial design and endeavour to provide innovative and fresh design solutions by delving into our rich experience in various fields.