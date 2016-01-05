Your browser is out-of-date.

The Brick Studio
Architects in Delhi
    • Noida Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern kitchen
    Noida Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern living room
    Noida Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern living room
    +2
    Noida Residence
    Talk Time, Vadodara, The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Commercial spaces
    Talk Time, Vadodara, The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Commercial spaces
    Talk Time, Vadodara, The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Commercial spaces
    Talk Time, Vadodara
    Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern media room
    Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern style bedroom
    Greater Kailash Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Modern style bedroom
    +2
    Greater Kailash Residence
    Faridabad Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Asian style houses
    Faridabad Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Asian style houses
    Faridabad Residence , The Brick Studio The Brick Studio Asian style houses
    +1
    Faridabad Residence

    “the BRICK studio” is a young & dynamic architectural firm founded by Gaurav Gupta & Swati Goel in 2012. The firm is based in New Delhi and offers specialized services in Architecture, Interior design, & Environmental design consultancy. Brick Studio is an architectural practice, looking to expand the boundaries of architecture, interiors and environmental design in India.

    At the Brick Studio we understand that every project is an opportunity to address issues particular to site, client, program, climate, and region, while investigating the program from a fresh perspective. Also we appreciate that we are working in an urban setting with resources that are depleting with time & hence in our projects design is governed by various forces ranging from local conditions, climatic conditions, financials, client satisfaction & technologies. We, at the Brick Studio, enthusiastically explore opportunities to investigate spatial design and endeavour to provide innovative and fresh design solutions by delving into our rich experience in various fields.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Sustainable Design
    • Interior Design
    • landscape design
    • Research
    • Feasibility studies
    • Graphics and branding
    Service areas
    Singapore and delhi
    Address
    21/30, Shakti Nagar
    110007 Delhi
    India
    +65-90393787 www.thebrickstudio.in
