Nature in My Life
Interior Designers & Decorators in Noida
Reviews (7)
    Nature In My Life Is An End To End , Personalized Home Design And Décor Company Focused On Solving The Home Design Problems For Home Owners . We Have Vast Experience In Interior Designing Of Modern , Contemporary And Classical Styles . We Also Have In House Manufacturing Unit For All Types Of Furniture With A Team Of Specialized Designers ,Our Process Involves
    Space Planning And Customization 3D Visualization Of Concepts Detail Technical Drawings Production And Installation Areas Of Work Includes Complete Turnkey Projects For Residential And Commercial Projects With In House Manufacturing For Office Furniture, Residential Furniture, Exclusive Kids Furniture, Modular Furniture, Modular Kitchens And Landscape Products Like Fountains, Planters, Garden Products And Garden Lights. We Provide One Stop Solution For Turnkey Including False Ceiling, Flooring, Painting, Partitions, Paneling, Woodwork, Electrical, Terrace Gardens, Stairway Gardens, Balcony Gardens, Wall Treatment And Fountains..

    Services
    • Interior Designers
    • furniture
    • landscape designers
    • Interior Decorators
    • furniture manufacturers
    • interior designs
    • interior designers delhi
    Service areas
    • India
    • delhi
    • NewDelhi
    • Delhi NCR
    • DELHI / NCR
    Company awards
    Best Interior Design In Modern and Classic Style ( India Business Award 2016)
    Address
    Noida Sector 73
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9811131200 www.niml.in

    Reviews

    rohan.kumar20122013
    Very creative, honest, hardworking and professional. I hired Mr Rahul Mehta to design and execute my flat. His colour combination is awesome. He has a great knowledge of the new products which are in the market. He has amazing ideas & his execution is marvellous. Aesthetically everything was just like he narrated & I dreamt about my home.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2018
    amit.gupta282828
    We hired Mr Rahul Mehta to get interior work done for our house and really liked their work and quality . They took a bit more time for delivering the stuff but that's totally worth it.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2017
    kailashkapoork50
    I got my home designed by Nature In My Life and I really like the quality of the work. They handled everything quite smoothly, even the project got delivered on time , which is quite impressive. I really appreciate the efforts of Mr. Rahul in helping us throughout. I will recommend Nature In My Life for sure.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2019
