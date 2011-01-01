"CREATIVITY BEYOND IMAGINATION". Ansari Architects and Interior Designers is an award winning architectural firm located in Chennai, India. Our main specialization and focus has been High End Turn-key Villas and Independent Homes.
We seek to create climatically responsive, socially considerate buildings, comfortable, inspirational, future adaptive to their users. Our Projects are both economically and environmentally sustainable. We seldom design a building without taking the climatic and environmental factors in to consideration. This approach often results in highly maintenance free and sustainable buildings. Our work encompasses Hi End Luxury Villas, institutional and corporate projects. We provide full range of architectural services for our projects from inception to completion. We have extensive experience of providing our services in different contractual arrangements (Design only, Contractor Management and Design & Build solutions)
- Services
- architectural design specification Project Coordination Interior Design and Specification Project Coordination and Implementation Landscape Design and Specification.
- Service areas
- CHENNAI INDIA residential Apartments Commercial Schools office interiors
- Company awards
- Award Presented by DALMIA CEMENTS & VIJAY TV for BEST HOUSES Chennai Region 2013, given to 'The House of Boxes' in KK Nagar, Chennai.
- DALMIA CEMENTS & VIJAY TV awards 2011 for BEST HOUSE Chennai, given to 'House of Colors' in Palawakkam, ECR , Chennai.
- AAB Best achievers of the year 2014.
- Address
-
Flat G3, Nanda Apartments, No. 21/7a, Habibullah Road, T. Nagar
600017 Chennai, India
India
+91-4428343402 www.ansariandassociates.com