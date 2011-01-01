"CREATIVITY BEYOND IMAGINATION". Ansari Architects and Interior Designers is an award winning architectural firm located in Chennai, India. Our main specialization and focus has been High End Turn-key Villas and Independent Homes.

We seek to create climatically responsive, socially considerate buildings, comfortable, inspirational, future adaptive to their users. Our Projects are both economically and environmentally sustainable. We seldom design a building without taking the climatic and environmental factors in to consideration. This approach often results in highly maintenance free and sustainable buildings. Our work encompasses Hi End Luxury Villas, institutional and corporate projects. We provide full range of architectural services for our projects from inception to completion. We have extensive experience of providing our services in different contractual arrangements (Design only, Contractor Management and Design & Build solutions)