Ansari Architects
Architects in Chennai, India
Reviews (15)
Projects

    The Sky Villas
    The Corner House
    House Of Colours
    Ethnic Inspiration House
    The Passage House
    House Of Curves
    "CREATIVITY BEYOND IMAGINATION". Ansari Architects and Interior Designers is an award winning architectural firm located in Chennai, India. Our main specialization and focus has been High End Turn-key Villas and Independent Homes.

    We seek to create climatically responsive, socially considerate buildings, comfortable, inspirational, future adaptive to their users. Our Projects are both economically and environmentally sustainable. We seldom design a building without taking the climatic and environmental factors in to consideration. This approach often results in highly maintenance free and sustainable buildings. Our work encompasses Hi End Luxury Villas, institutional and corporate projects. We provide full range of architectural services for our projects from inception to completion. We have extensive experience of providing our services in different contractual arrangements (Design only, Contractor Management and Design & Build solutions)

    Services
    architectural design specification Project Coordination Interior Design and Specification Project Coordination and Implementation Landscape Design and Specification.
    Service areas
    CHENNAI INDIA residential Apartments Commercial Schools office interiors
    Company awards
    • Award Presented by DALMIA CEMENTS & VIJAY TV for BEST HOUSES Chennai Region 2013, given to 'The House of Boxes' in KK Nagar, Chennai.
    • DALMIA CEMENTS & VIJAY TV awards 2011 for BEST HOUSE Chennai, given to 'House of Colors' in Palawakkam, ECR , Chennai.
    • AAB Best achievers of the year 2014.
    Address
    Flat G3, Nanda Apartments, No. 21/7a, Habibullah Road, T. Nagar
    600017 Chennai, India
    India
    +91-4428343402 www.ansariandassociates.com

    Shakila Hameed
    Out and out professionals who strive towards excellence and score 110% in client satisfaction
    6 months ago
    Raja S C
    The ARCHITECT who TURNS YOUR DREAM INTO REALITY. During my google search for home plans, I accidently came across Mr. Ansari's website. After that I contacted him and I expressed my interest to meet him to discuss about home plans and my expectations. However, I was little hesitant to meet him, because, what I had was a small piece of land which is not even 1 ground and I was not sure if architects would ever agree to do the plan which is only 1800sq.ft of land. To my surprise, when I first met him, he made me so comfortable and discussed about how he works, how he plan for the house and also invited to see the nearly finished house(House of Million Stars). I came back with very positive mind after the Initial meet and the very next day I and my family saw the house and blown away with the quality and detailing of the work. After that I never looked back and we proceeded with him. Initial discussions about how we want our house, like how many bedrooms , the no of floors and he came with at least 3 plans. From then on our journey begins from planning, budgeting, construction, finishing , Interiors and helped us to finish our home, which was once a dream is now REAL. Mr. Ansari, during Each stage he had given awesome plans, valuable advices and his firm did the fantastic co-ordination between builders, vendors and us. He had given 100's of drawings starting from Planning, foundation drawings, roof, slab , section , beams, lintel, elevation details, plumbing , electrical and AC layout details and what not. Each stage, HIS TEAM visited the site and made sure everything according to the drawings and given approval to proceed so that I had a peace of mind during the construction while living in abroad. I heard many Architects assign their juniors and would not talk to the clients often. But, I had called almost everyday during the finishing and sometimes during late nights also. Mr. Ansari always there to clear my doubts and willing to explain. Also, he always encourages me to tell what I want and take my idea as first priority and explore if it is practical and guide accordingly. He is VERY OPEN to accept ideas from CLIENTS and he is one of the HUMBLE and MOST TRUSTED person I ever met. Came from a Middle class family, and wanted to build a house to call it a HOME was always OUR DREAM and with a home of this quality and design, I honestly say it was beyond our expectation. But, Mr. Ansari and his team made it REAL. I and My family HIGHLY RECOMMEND Mr. Ansari for your dream home.
    6 months ago
    ameen rahman
    One of the best , where they understand the value of clients money and time. Giving us the output of what is needed , by understand our lives and our future needs.!!!
    6 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
