Principals

Pino Marchese (Senior Architect)Sheril Castelino (Senior Architect)

Design philosophy: Holistic approach towards design involving functionality, aesthetics & resource conservation. Sustainability and climate responsive design form the basis of our work. Use of alternative, traditional & modern building technology as appropriate to the context and brief. Search for timeless architecture that is beyond ‘trends’ and doesn’t struggle to be ‘new’ or ‘inventive’ for the sake of it. The search is for ‘egoless’ architecture in the present ego driven contemporary architectural trend the world over. C&M

