Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
C&amp;M Architects
Architects in Auroville
Overview 2Projects (2) 7Ideabooks (7)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Indoor Swimming Pool in Kavadi TN , India, C&M Architects C&M Architects Minimalist pool
    Indoor Swimming Pool in Kavadi TN , India, C&M Architects C&M Architects Modern pool
    Indoor Swimming Pool in Kavadi TN , India, C&M Architects C&M Architects Modern pool
    +13
    Indoor Swimming Pool in Kavadi TN , India
    Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style kitchen
    Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style living room
    Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville, C&M Architects C&M Architects Eclectic style living room
    +5
    Duplex Apartment, Creativity, Auroville

    Principals

    Pino Marchese (Senior Architect)Sheril Castelino (Senior Architect) 

    Design philosophy: Holistic approach towards design involving functionality, aesthetics & resource conservation. Sustainability and climate responsive design form the basis of our work. Use of alternative, traditional & modern building technology as appropriate to the context and brief. Search for timeless architecture that is beyond ‘trends’ and doesn’t struggle to be ‘new’ or ‘inventive’ for the sake of it. The search is for ‘egoless’ architecture in the present ego driven contemporary architectural trend the world over. C&M 

    Architects is led by Pino Marchese and Sheril Castelino.

    Services
    Architecture—Interiors—Landscaping
    Address
    Progress
    605101 Auroville
    India
    +91-919442068149 www.castelinomarchese.com

    Reviews

    Rukku Kichu
    about 3 years ago
    M V Karthikeyan
    over 5 years ago
    Divine Grace
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element