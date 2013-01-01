Monnaie Architects & Interiors, we blend our diversity of expertise with experience and ethnographic research, immersing ourselves in our clients’ words to understand their needs in their environments. It matters to the significance of improving our surroundings for ages to come and it matters to the clients with whom we partner. With an understanding of the latest research and trends, our interior designing team brings forward-thinking proficiency to every project, providing an abundance and a pursuit design aptitude across all of our practice domains. Our design in concert with each client's emphasis on sustainable design. Creating an authentic design of today; true to its setting in nature, history, culture, scale, material and place. Our firm is consciously built to foster the high-level of integrative thinking, allowing our teams to single out situations from all angles and analyze opportunities to boost rather than accommodating.
- Services
- Architecture
- Landscaping & Construction
- Interior Designing & Furnishing.
- Service areas
- India and Kerala
- Company awards
- THE ASIA PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS 2015-2016 for the Second Time for Highly Recommended Interior Design Private Residence India.
- Real Estate Award 2013-2014 for ''EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR KERALA''
- THE ASIA PACIFIC PROPERTY AWARDS 2013-2014 for
THE BEST INTERIOR DESIGNING PRIVATE RESIDENCE FOR INDIAconducted by INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY AWARDS UK.
SOUTH INDIA'S BUSINESS & SERVICE EXCELLENCY AWARD 2012for The Best Upcoming Interior Designer and Service Provider in Kerala.
- Address
-
Hilux centre
678001 Kerala
India
+91-9625080808 www.monnaie.in