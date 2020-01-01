We at HOME GLAMOUR welcome you to our little online concept store specializing in vintage style industrial furniture. It came about from our desire to step away from the ordinary and furnish homes with truly unique pieces that blend with your lifestyle and dare to be different.

Still taking baby steps, we at HG give high priority to the quality standards and customer satisfaction. We hope that by inviting HG into your home it will help reflect your own spirited individuality. We can proudly say that we love each and every item and hope you do too..