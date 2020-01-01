Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Glamour
Furniture & Accessories in Jodhpur
Reviews (5)
    • We at HOME GLAMOUR welcome you to our little online concept store specializing in vintage style industrial furniture. It came about from our desire to step away from the ordinary and furnish homes with truly unique pieces that blend with your lifestyle and dare to be different.

    Still taking baby steps, we at HG give high priority to the quality standards and customer satisfaction.  We hope that by inviting HG into your home it will help reflect your own spirited individuality. We can proudly say that we love each and every item and hope you do too..

    Services
    Furniture and Home decor supply
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    E-323, MIA, PHASE 2, BASNI
    342005 Jodhpur
    India
    +91-8875678550 homeglamour.in

    Reviews

    Aryan Sharma
    It has been three months now since I bought the chest of drawers online india from Homeglamour, and it is holding up well too. I have not noticed any wear or tear on it so far, which means that it is made from good quality material and should last me for quite some time. It has five drawers and each drawer has five sections in them. The sections are quite wide and deep, which means that they can accommodate a lot of clothes and other things.
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Edit
    Kanuj Tharur Kanuj Tharur
    Ever since I first saw the Edison coffee table while looking to buy a coffee table online, I knew that it would look amazing in my drawing-room! It has such a chic and minimalistic look, and it was really easy to fit it into my hall. Its relatively cheap price further cemented the purchase for me. My family and I love to sit in our chairs around this table and relax, play games, and watch TV - it makes for a perfect bonding experience!
    12 months ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Edit
    Kumar Gaurav Kumar Gaurav
    Recently, I bought 4 benches for my small boutique café from Home Glamour. I am very satisfied with the material, finishing and the craftsmanship. Anyone can buy bench online from this wonderful home décor store. I have plans to buy more for my newly launched café and would highly recommend this fabulous store.
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: October 2020
    Edit
    Show all 5 reviews
