We believe that human psychology is the most important aspect in designing and this belief is exceedingly reflected in our interior works as well as our other projects which have lead to the remarkable growth of our organization.

We are providing services in the field of Architecture, Town Planning, Mass Housing and Interiors for more than 32 years and have matured, expanded in the field of Project Management since the year 2011. Further DA has been working in collaboration with government and semi-government bodies all over India. Prominently involved with mass housing and affordable housing, we have seeped through this culture, understanding its social and human aspects. We have designed over 50 such schemes with a different perspective, for each of its own with the team of experts from Architects, Landscape consultants, Structural consultants to Master planners. With similar ideologies and understandings, concepts for Slum Rehabilitation Schemes under mass housing and townships have been maneuvered to gain the necessary outcomes both programmatically and architecturally. The principles remain the same for all scales of projects in deriving the goal and achieving maximum comfort space for the end user.