We are an intensely design-oriented architectural and interior design firm, found in 2010. Based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu the firm was established with an intent to provide complete, high level design services for a varied range of projects within the built environment including residential, commercial, hospitality, retail and institutional projects.

We can conduct Architectural Designs, Interior Designs, Structural Designs as well as Landscape Architectural services. We are open to projects above 10 Lakhs and are renouned for our ability to handle Turnkey projects.

We aim at understanding the requirements of a client in complete and go through a series of stages from the commencement / appointment (design brief -- conceptual design presentation -- design finalization -- tender-- coordination and execution). As a result of the process we execute projects which although contemporary are really difficult to place into a single style type. UDL are also quite well known for furniture designs and lighting ideas as well.

Ranjani(Principal Interior Designer – 17 years experienced) and Subhashree(Principal Architect – 11 years experienced) partners and has been running the firm successfully for over eight years. UDL has a wide range of clientele from corporate sector to individuals.

“We believe in elegant yet functional spaces.”