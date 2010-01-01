AUK DESIGN STUDIO was founded in 2010 by Asit Karekar. The company has been a part of diverse range of residential & commerical interior designing projects since its establishment.The studio's driving force comes from a team of individuals with sound knowledge and expertise in interior design and architecture.

Our work at the studio involves designing and executing projects for corporate offices, retail outlets and boutiques, restaurants & other public spaces, and high profile residences and apartments etc.

The firm collaborates with technical consultants from various backgrounds to bring in new insight to the projects which helps us with delivering the best design solutions for our clients.Our work circles around craftsmanship and visually intricate yet simple construction details, inducing our knowledge & vision to find the best means to a "GOOD DESIGN".