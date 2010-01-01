Your browser is out-of-date.

AUK Design Studio
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews
    AUK DESIGN STUDIO was founded in 2010 by Asit Karekar. The company has been a part of diverse range of residential & commerical interior designing projects since its establishment.The studio's driving force comes from a team of individuals with sound knowledge and expertise in interior design and architecture.

    Our work at the studio involves designing and executing projects for corporate offices, retail outlets and boutiques, restaurants & other public spaces, and high profile residences and apartments etc.

    The firm collaborates with technical consultants from various backgrounds to bring in new insight to the projects which helps us with delivering the best design solutions for our clients.Our work circles around craftsmanship and visually intricate yet simple construction details, inducing our knowledge & vision to find the best means to a "GOOD DESIGN".

    Interior Designing and Turnkey Consultancy
    Maharashtra, india., and MUMBAI
    • Architect & Interiors India iGen 50
    • ITP Publishing Group
    • Our Organisation was selected as one of the top 50 design studios all across India at the iGen Design Forum 2015.
    204, Dipti Villa CHS, Off Tarun Bharat, Chakala Andheri East
    400099 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9821379664 www.aukdesignstudio.com

    Yashvi Shah
    about 3 years ago
    Bhavik Ruparel
    over 2 years ago
    Suyash Sambhare
    over 4 years ago
