SPEARTECH INNOVATIONZ
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (1)
    • Are you looking for a truly meaningful transformation of your living space? Does your existing interiors give a truly meaningful interpretation of the word fabulous?At Speartech Innovationz, we elevate your interior into a charming contemporary environment. Together we strive to combine architectural perfection and aesthetic elements, creating dazzling spaces that caters to an exceptional living experience. As a team of skilful interior designers, we have a mark over several landmarks in Bangalore City - HIRCO, Legacy, Hiranandani, Subracon Builders, Prestige, Brigade, Salarpuria, Adarsh etc...If you are planning to catch-up to the best of bedroom designing, step-into our fully Mock-up flats displaying the array of products. A great interior designing is also sustainable and environmentally-conscious, with designing completely free from any material involving MDF.At our designing, we always merge the aesthetic pleasure with functionality, enhancing the true purposefulness of your living space. Whether you are looking for a residential space or corporate work-space, our designing will amplify the intent of the space. A graceful living environment will always reflect a sharper confidence and better productive habits.Our team of designers treat no raw materials or hardware is too exceptional or commonplace. In the past, we have worked with various high-quality solid woods, imported glasses as well as various grades of plywood’s, laminates, Lacquered Glass and PVC foil. At each opportunity, we uncover the complete aspects of the given material, making them maximum productive and stand-out.With the clients interest, our designers addresses the present work-family stresses through incorporating Feng-shui design. With incorporating a superior Feng-shui insights, it can create an optimal energy flow and prevent any potential conflicts of interests.Through-out our task, we actively respect and incorporate our clients design taste and idea's. Our designers will also give a new perspective for an individual design ideas. Whether you are looking at elementary design or a complete redesigning, our works evolve into substantial improvement to the existing space.

    Services
    • Residential Interiors
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Solid Wood Furnitures
    • Single window for complete home solutions
    • Civil
    • Turnkey Interiors
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    560064 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9620064720 www.speartechinv.com

    Reviews

    drrewat.laxman
    one of the most horrible experience after i handed over my project to vinod and rajshree.they have absolutely low morals and are money minded .one will bully you and other with talk witha sweet tongue.horrible workmanship in entire project.they handed over the project to absolutely horrible contractors who had no idea what they were doing.they are absolutely dumband couldnot even make a bathroom cabinet.in his own words"so what i have given you my word if its not worthwhile for me i will renege".they want to cheat you. they sold me water softner telling me its ion exchange but later on second opinion from the company i was told that product is a copy,i was told that syntex water tank is triple layer but installed a cheap single layer. They installed the most substandard UPVC windows and charged me the price of fenesta later we realise its fenester not fenesta please do not fall for their promises they are liars ,cheaters . if you still want to know more call me on 9845054810
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: May 2020
