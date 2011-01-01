Aura Decor
We deal in Curtains, Blinds, Wallpapers, Murals and all Interior design related services. We deal in both residential and commercial sites with a strong craftsmanship in this field. In inception since one Decade.
We look to make your Homes reflect your Personality
Aura Decor , Lets make a difference
- Services
- curtains
- wallpapers
- blinds
- murals
- windows
- carpet
- paint
- design
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- Chandigarh
- Punjab
- Himachal
- Haryana
- Mohali
- Company awards
- Best Service Award for 2011—2012
- Address
-
Plot No. 759, Ground Floor, Sector 82, Shahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar
140306 Mohali
India
+91-9876364222 www.theauradecor.com
Legal disclosure
We Strive to Thrive