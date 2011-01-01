Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aura Decor
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Mohali
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Aura Decor

    We deal in Curtains, Blinds, Wallpapers, Murals and all Interior design related services. We deal in both residential and commercial sites with a strong craftsmanship in this field. In inception since one Decade.

    We look to make your Homes reflect your Personality

    Aura Decor , Lets make a difference

    Services
    • curtains
    • wallpapers
    • blinds
    • murals
    • windows
    • carpet
    • paint
    • design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • Chandigarh
    • Punjab
    • Himachal
    • Haryana
    • Mohali
    Company awards
    Best Service Award for 2011—2012
    Address
    Plot No. 759, Ground Floor, Sector 82, Shahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar
    140306 Mohali
    India
    +91-9876364222 www.theauradecor.com
    Legal disclosure

    We Strive to Thrive

    Reviews

    mannu Sharma mannu Sharma
    Aura Decor did a excellent job
    about 3 years ago
    Project date: December 2018
    Edit
    sant bawa
    Great service, one of the finest wallpaper and curtain collection in the Tricity. Customization according to the need of the house, great help from scratch to finish product. Very professional highly recommended !!!
    almost 3 years ago
    pawandeep singh
    Wonderful service and advise on each step through out the process from selecting the fabric to the making of it and with the shipping to New Zealand. I would definitely recommend who is looking for great quality curtains and exceptional customer service. I am from New Zealand and even though the service was great and she adjusted the timing to guide me with the measurements, curtain designs and fabrics. Thank you so much for beautiful curtains and exceptional service.
    4 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element