Ceilings Designs 360
General Contractors in Bengaluru
Reviews (15)
    Ceilings Designs 360
    Mus ta fa Achalpur: False ceilings are often known as drop ceilings as they are literally dropped or hung from the main ceiling. The drop ceiling or false ceiling is more trendy these days. You can often see the different false ceiling types in your homes, offices, shopping complexes, restaurants, theatres, etc. These are generally the second ceiling hanged below the main structural ceiling!The area above the drop ceiling or false ceiling is called the plenum space, as it is sometimes used for HVAC air return. This space is commonly used to connect piping, wiring & the duct in homes, offices & at other places.Basically, the drop ceiling helps to cool the room when the height of the room or hall is too much. By using false ceiling you can also reduce the height. It also helps in reducing the capacity of the air-conditioner. Covering the upper area also have the multiple advantages such as getting space for air-conditioner ducts, concealed wiring, fixing light frames, security cameras, fire sprinklers & other fixtures. It also gives beautiful texture to the ceiling & provides the base for all kind of decorative electric lights & fans.The false or drop ceiling is a good illustration of contemporary architecture & construction in both residential & commercial applications! False ceiling types can be differentiated in several ways according to their types, applications, material utilized & appearance and


    False Ceiling Price List (per sqft)Type POP Gypsum Design POP PattiHome False Ceiling Design 70-150 85-160 130-200Office False Ceiling Design 100-200 110-160 150-220Cafes/Restaurants/Bars False Ceiling Design 120-220 150-250 170-300Spas/Salons/Gyms False Ceiling Design 120-220 150-250 170-300Hospitals/Clinics False Ceiling Design 100-200 110-160 150-220Schools/Colleges False Ceiling Design 100-200 110-160 150-220Retail False Ceiling Design 100-200 110-160 150-220*Site Inspection charges 200-500 Rs

    Services
    • Plaster of Paris… P O P… . Gypsum False Ceilings
    • Gird Ceilings wall partitions
    • Gypsum board Ceilings Contractor
    Service areas
    5th Mahadevapura Bengaluru
    Company awards
    Gyproc india
    Address
    8792701397
    560048 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9148876167 www.ceilingsdesigns360.com

    Reviews

    Manshi Shrotry
    False Ceiling 360 completely bew my mind when I handed over my Interior Work to them. Every single step was thoughtful, well organized and asthetically appealing.They are team of hardworking and talented craftsman. Thank you for making my abode beautiful.
    about 1 month ago
    Jobs Cracker
    Excellent product. Fragile item was delivered in excellent condition. The dinner plates were as described on website… exquisite but functional Superb customer service!
    about 2 months ago
    SIDDHARTH CHANDAN
    Exceptionally talented and perfect team for any project. They have smartly transformed our 2 BHK row house into a functional and comfortable space. All requirements were addressed in a timely manner, the deadlines were met on time, and project also stayed well within our budget.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 15 reviews
