BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTIONS 8368010440
Architects in Greater Noida
Reviews (0)
    🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTIONS🙏

    Thank You For Choosing Us No. 01

    Construction Company In Noida And Greater-Noida

    In Google Authentic Survey Report


    CONTACT :- Mobile No. : 9911808919 , 8368010440

    Whatsapp No. : 9911808919 , 8368010440

    Website : www.bigstoneconstruction.com

    Email ID : bigstoneconstructions3@gmail.com


    WHAT WE DO


    We are working since 1992.

    Best thing in our company is :- All building solutions under 1 roof 

    i.e. we have in house ARCHITECT Firm (ARCHITECTS KT INDIA GROUP)


    AR. KAUSHAL THAKUR 

    IIT Roorkee Gold Medalist


    And also interior designers , structure engineers etc.


    WORKING TOGETHER


    We offer an end-to-end client experience that includes 

    1. Building Construction ( Permanent,Completion)

    2. All Architecture works

    3. Liasoning work in authorities i.e. Noida , Greater Noida , Yamuna authority

    4. Structure design of building

    5. Furniture design


    Welcome to 🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTION🙏

    Add.- Noida Extension GREATER-NOIDA. ◆Painting Work ◆Modular Kitchen

    ◆Wallpaper Work ◆False Ceiling Work ◆Electrical Work ◆Glass Work ◆3d Epoxy Flooring ◆PVC Panel Work ◆Aluminium Partition Work

    ◆Toughened Glass Partition ◆Customized Stretch Ceiling Work

    ◆Marble Inlay Work

    ◆Gold /Silver/Copper Leafing Work

    ◆All Kind Of Printing Work ◆Grid Ceiling Work

    ◆Ms and Ss Fabrication Work

    ◆All Kind Of Furniture Work

    ◆Window Blinds

    ◆UPVC Doors and Windows

    ◆All Kind Of Flooring Work ●Note - We Provide All Kind Of Interior And Civil Services 🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTIONS🙏 

    www.bigstoneconstruction.com 

    9911808919

    In House ARCHITECT FIRM 

    ARCHITECTS KT INDIA GROUP

    8368010440

    Services
    • CONSTRUCTIONS
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • Building Construction ( Permanent
    • Completion)
    • All Architecture Works
    • Structure design of building
    • Furniture design
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    GREATER NOIDA
    Company awards
    IIT Roorkee Gold Medalist
    Address
    D-65, P3
    201308 Greater Noida
    India
    +91-8368010440 www.bigstoneconstruction.com
