🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTIONS🙏
Thank You For Choosing Us No. 01
Construction Company In Noida And Greater-Noida
In Google Authentic Survey Report
CONTACT :- Mobile No. : 9911808919 , 8368010440
Whatsapp No. : 9911808919 , 8368010440
Website : www.bigstoneconstruction.com
Email ID : bigstoneconstructions3@gmail.com
WHAT WE DO
We are working since 1992.
Best thing in our company is :- All building solutions under 1 roof
i.e. we have in house ARCHITECT Firm (ARCHITECTS KT INDIA GROUP)
AR. KAUSHAL THAKUR
IIT Roorkee Gold Medalist
And also interior designers , structure engineers etc.
WORKING TOGETHER
We offer an end-to-end client experience that includes
1. Building Construction ( Permanent,Completion)
2. All Architecture works
3. Liasoning work in authorities i.e. Noida , Greater Noida , Yamuna authority
4. Structure design of building
5. Furniture design
Welcome to 🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTION🙏
Add.- Noida Extension GREATER-NOIDA. ◆Painting Work ◆Modular Kitchen
◆Wallpaper Work ◆False Ceiling Work ◆Electrical Work ◆Glass Work ◆3d Epoxy Flooring ◆PVC Panel Work ◆Aluminium Partition Work
◆Toughened Glass Partition ◆Customized Stretch Ceiling Work
◆Marble Inlay Work
◆Gold /Silver/Copper Leafing Work
◆All Kind Of Printing Work ◆Grid Ceiling Work
◆Ms and Ss Fabrication Work
◆All Kind Of Furniture Work
◆Window Blinds
◆UPVC Doors and Windows
◆All Kind Of Flooring Work ●Note - We Provide All Kind Of Interior And Civil Services 🙏BIGSTONE CONSTRUCTIONS🙏
www.bigstoneconstruction.com
9911808919
In House ARCHITECT FIRM
ARCHITECTS KT INDIA GROUP
8368010440
- Services
- CONSTRUCTIONS
- INTERIOR DESIGN
- ARCHITECTURE
- Building Construction ( Permanent
- Completion)
- All Architecture Works
- Structure design of building
- Furniture design
- Show all 8 services
- Service areas
- GREATER NOIDA
- Company awards
- IIT Roorkee Gold Medalist
- Address
-
D-65, P3
201308 Greater Noida
India
+91-8368010440 www.bigstoneconstruction.com