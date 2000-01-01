“AD SQUARE PROJECTS INDIA PVT. LTD.”
specializes in full-scope turnkey interior & civil fit out for
industrial, commercial offices, Hospitality, Healthcare, Institutional and
retails. We superior portfolio of projects illustrates our skills in combining
aesthetic and operational requirements to create the harmonious and complete
results our clients expect. We proudly set the standards of excellence in
interior implementation. We with our expertise are able to understand the
requirement of workplace of client and ensured them to deliver it on time
with best quality products. Our company has managed to build up an
association with international suppliers and manufacturers to achieve our
set goal.
Our long-term relationships with our suppliers allow
us to ensure punctual delivery within budget.We provide our clients with
creative and achievable design solutions of the highest standard,
which can stand alone or be integrated.
Portfolio:
We offer Turnkey Interior & civil
contracting services of comprehensive standards. These
services, encircling several verticals, are harmonized and integrated by
our project management expertise, providing synergies and speedy final
execution.
Architectural:
Working Drawing on the base of conceptual
layout for onsite execution.
3 D Presentation to visualize the office
before real execution.
As build drawing after completion.
All other interior related services.
Civil:
Civil Interior Work: Excavation, Filling,
PCC, RCC, Brick work, Plastering, UCR, Concrete
& Bitumen road & Landscaping.
Structural: PEB, Fabricated steel, Façade & Sheeting.
MEP: Drainage, Fire system, Electrical,
HAVC, Water harvesting, Wastage Management, Water supplier, Piping.
Interior:
§ Interior Civil: Water
proofing & tilling work. GI, CI piping, Sanitary fitting & fixtures
§ Carpentry: Wooden partition, Glass partition, loose furniture’s, Doors, Storages
& etc.
§ Office Furniture: Modular
furniture, Chairs and Other sitting arrangements.
§ Finishing Items: False
ceilings: Gypsum, POP & Modular ceiling,
§ Flooring: Laminated
wooden, Hardwood, Vinyl, Granite, Vitrified & stone,
§ Carpets: Nylon
& PP (Roll & Tile)
§ Furnishing: Venetian
and Vertical Blinds, Roller Blinds & Wall Painting & Wall Finishing,
Wall panelling & Wall paper
§ Electrical & Networking: Active
& Passive
§ HVAC: High
side, Low side, VRF system, VRV system & High Wall unit.
§ BMS: Fire Detection, Fire Protection, Sprinkler system, CCTV, Access Control
etc.
Our
Strength:
AD SQUARE Projects India Pvt. Ltd. along
with its young, dynamic and experienced Team members always committed
towards their goal that is the reason. We all work very closely in each
of department to give our best and as result. We always had been able to deliver
the requirements of
§ Infrastructure: With
an appropriate set-up office in Pune as a Head office with branch offices
in Mumbai & Ahmadabad. We have shaped a working environment for our team.
§ Management: Members
of management team are highly competent to understand the company needs.
§ Sales & Marketing: It
is the backbone of our company by reaching right people and understands
their said requirement.
§ Procurement: We
always keep eyes on market prices, latest products, and new technologies along
with our procurement team.
§ Architectural Team: Till
date with 100% success rate, we are very much been able to understand the
BOQ & Design.
§ Execution Team: 100
skilled labours, engineers and qualified project mangers always
been strength.
§ Service Team: We are always committed for within
24 hours service
support.
Our
Commitment:
Our commitment always
remains around following:
Time: As
a policy we always work on micro level on of each detail in all aspect to
achieve the committed timeline.
Quality: Our procurement and quality team members always ensure for best of
raw material use along with top class finishing on site.
Innovation: As
a team we always set new challenges to do something creative and innovative
to make our system smooth and easy run.
Satisfaction: We
as a team believe that customer satisfaction is only achieved when the
following points are covered.
Satisfaction with the quality of a particular product or service.
Satisfaction with an ongoing business relationship.
Satisfaction with the price-performance ratio of a product or
service.
Satisfaction because a product/service met or exceeded the
customer’s expectations.
- Services
- Turnkey Interior Contracting
- Interior Contractor
- Civil work contractor
- MEP Services
- Electrical work
- Service areas
- Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, and Pune
- Address
-
First Floor, Neelayam Apartment , Lane No. 5,Viman Darshan Society, New Airport Road, Viman Nagar,
411015 Pune
India
+91-7350745321 www.adsprojects.in