“AD SQUARE PROJECTS INDIA PVT. LTD.”

specializes in full-scope turnkey interior & civil fit out for

industrial, commercial offices, Hospitality, Healthcare, Institutional and

retails. We superior portfolio of projects illustrates our skills in combining

aesthetic and operational requirements to create the harmonious and complete

results our clients expect. We proudly set the standards of excellence in

interior implementation. We with our expertise are able to understand the

requirement of workplace of client and ensured them to deliver it on time

with best quality products. Our company has managed to build up an

association with international suppliers and manufacturers to achieve our

set goal.





Our long-term relationships with our suppliers allow

us to ensure punctual delivery within budget.We provide our clients with

creative and achievable design solutions of the highest standard,

which can stand alone or be integrated.





Portfolio:





We offer Turnkey Interior & civil

contracting services of comprehensive standards. These

services, encircling several verticals, are harmonized and integrated by

our project management expertise, providing synergies and speedy final

execution.





Architectural:





Working Drawing on the base of conceptual

layout for onsite execution.





3 D Presentation to visualize the office

before real execution.





As build drawing after completion.





All other interior related services.





Civil:





Civil Interior Work: Excavation, Filling,

PCC, RCC, Brick work, Plastering, UCR, Concrete

& Bitumen road & Landscaping.





Structural: PEB, Fabricated steel, Façade & Sheeting.





MEP: Drainage, Fire system, Electrical,

HAVC, Water harvesting, Wastage Management, Water supplier, Piping.





Interior:





§ Interior Civil: Water

proofing & tilling work. GI, CI piping, Sanitary fitting & fixtures





§ Carpentry: Wooden partition, Glass partition, loose furniture’s, Doors, Storages

& etc.





§ Office Furniture: Modular

furniture, Chairs and Other sitting arrangements.





§ Finishing Items: False

ceilings: Gypsum, POP & Modular ceiling,





§ Flooring: Laminated

wooden, Hardwood, Vinyl, Granite, Vitrified & stone,





§ Carpets: Nylon

& PP (Roll & Tile)





§ Furnishing: Venetian

and Vertical Blinds, Roller Blinds & Wall Painting & Wall Finishing,

Wall panelling & Wall paper





§ Electrical & Networking: Active

& Passive





§ HVAC: High

side, Low side, VRF system, VRV system & High Wall unit.





§ BMS: Fire Detection, Fire Protection, Sprinkler system, CCTV, Access Control

etc.





Our

Strength:





AD SQUARE Projects India Pvt. Ltd. along

with its young, dynamic and experienced Team members always committed

towards their goal that is the reason. We all work very closely in each

of department to give our best and as result. We always had been able to deliver

the requirements of





§ Infrastructure: With

an appropriate set-up office in Pune as a Head office with branch offices

in Mumbai & Ahmadabad. We have shaped a working environment for our team.





§ Management: Members

of management team are highly competent to understand the company needs.





§ Sales & Marketing: It

is the backbone of our company by reaching right people and understands

their said requirement.





§ Procurement: We

always keep eyes on market prices, latest products, and new technologies along

with our procurement team.





§ Architectural Team: Till

date with 100% success rate, we are very much been able to understand the

BOQ & Design.





§ Execution Team: 100

skilled labours, engineers and qualified project mangers always

been strength.





§ Service Team: We are always committed for within

24 hours service

support.





Our

Commitment:





Our commitment always

remains around following:





Time: As

a policy we always work on micro level on of each detail in all aspect to

achieve the committed timeline.





Quality: Our procurement and quality team members always ensure for best of

raw material use along with top class finishing on site.





Innovation: As

a team we always set new challenges to do something creative and innovative

to make our system smooth and easy run.





Satisfaction: We

as a team believe that customer satisfaction is only achieved when the

following points are covered.













Satisfaction with the quality of a particular product or service.













Satisfaction with an ongoing business relationship.













Satisfaction with the price-performance ratio of a product or

service.













Satisfaction because a product/service met or exceeded the

customer’s expectations.