AD Square Projects India Pvt Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
    • Amcor Pharma, AD Square Projects India Pvt Ltd AD Square Projects India Pvt Ltd Industrial style bars & clubs
    Amcor Pharma

    “AD SQUARE PROJECTS INDIA PVT. LTD.”

    specializes in full-scope turnkey interior & civil fit out for

    industrial, commercial offices, Hospitality, Healthcare, Institutional and

    retails. We superior portfolio of projects illustrates our skills in combining

    aesthetic and operational requirements to create the harmonious and complete

    results our clients expect. We proudly set the standards of excellence in

    interior implementation. We with our expertise are able to understand the

    requirement of workplace of client and ensured them to deliver it on time

    with best quality products. Our company has managed to build up an

    association with international suppliers and manufacturers to achieve our

    set goal.


    Our long-term relationships with our suppliers allow

    us to ensure punctual delivery within budget.We provide our clients with

    creative and achievable design solutions of the highest standard,

    which can stand alone or be integrated.


    Portfolio: 


    We offer Turnkey Interior & civil

    contracting services of comprehensive standards. These

    services, encircling several verticals, are harmonized and integrated by

    our project management expertise, providing synergies and speedy final

    execution.


    Architectural:


    Working Drawing on the base of conceptual

    layout for onsite execution.


    3 D Presentation to visualize the office

    before real execution.


    As build drawing after completion.  

     


    All other interior related services.


    Civil:


    Civil Interior Work: Excavation, Filling,

    PCC, RCC, Brick work, Plastering, UCR, Concrete

    & Bitumen road & Landscaping.


    Structural: PEB, Fabricated steel, Façade & Sheeting. 


    MEP: Drainage, Fire system, Electrical,

    HAVC, Water harvesting, Wastage Management, Water supplier, Piping.


    Interior:


    §  Interior Civil: Water

    proofing & tilling work. GI, CI piping, Sanitary fitting & fixtures


    §  Carpentry: Wooden partition, Glass partition, loose furniture’s, Doors, Storages

    & etc.


    §  Office Furniture: Modular

    furniture, Chairs and Other sitting arrangements.


    §  Finishing Items: False

    ceilings: Gypsum, POP & Modular ceiling,


    §  Flooring: Laminated

    wooden, Hardwood, Vinyl, Granite, Vitrified & stone,


    §  Carpets: Nylon

    & PP (Roll & Tile)


    §  Furnishing: Venetian

    and Vertical Blinds, Roller Blinds & Wall Painting & Wall Finishing,

    Wall panelling & Wall paper


    §  Electrical & Networking: Active

    & Passive 


    §  HVAC: High

    side, Low side, VRF system, VRV system & High Wall unit.


    §  BMS: Fire Detection, Fire Protection, Sprinkler system, CCTV, Access Control

    etc.


     Our

    Strength: 


    AD SQUARE Projects India Pvt. Ltd. along

    with its young, dynamic and experienced Team members always committed

    towards their goal that is the reason. We all work very closely in each

    of department to give our best and as result. We always had been able to deliver

    the requirements of 


     §  Infrastructure: With

    an appropriate set-up office in Pune as a Head office with branch offices

    in Mumbai & Ahmadabad. We have shaped a working environment for our team.


    §  Management: Members

    of management team are highly competent to understand the company needs.


    §  Sales & Marketing: It

    is the backbone of our company by reaching right people and understands

    their said requirement.


    §  Procurement: We

    always keep eyes on market prices, latest products, and new technologies along

    with our procurement team.


    §  Architectural Team: Till

    date with 100% success rate, we are very much been able to understand the

    BOQ & Design.


    §  Execution Team: 100

    skilled labours, engineers and qualified project mangers always

    been strength.


    §  Service Team: We are always committed for within

    24 hours service

    support.


    Our

    Commitment:


    Our commitment always

    remains around following: 


    Time: As

    a policy we always work on micro level on of each detail in all aspect to

    achieve the committed timeline.


    Quality:  Our procurement and quality team members always ensure for best of

    raw material use along with top class finishing on site.


    Innovation: As

    a team we always set new challenges to do something creative and innovative

    to make our system smooth and easy run.


    Satisfaction: We

    as a team believe that customer satisfaction is only achieved when the

    following points are covered.




        Satisfaction with the quality of a particular product or service.




        Satisfaction with an ongoing business relationship.




        Satisfaction with the price-performance ratio of a product or

    service.




        Satisfaction because a product/service met or exceeded the

    customer’s expectations.

    Services
    • Turnkey Interior Contracting
    • Interior Contractor
    • Civil work contractor
    • MEP Services
    • Electrical work
    Service areas
    Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, and Pune
    Address
    First Floor, Neelayam Apartment , Lane No. 5,Viman Darshan Society, New Airport Road, Viman Nagar,
    411015 Pune
    India
    +91-7350745321 www.adsprojects.in
