Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt Ltd
    • Sanghvi Aerospace a wide selection of top quality MIL-W-22759 wire. Our M22759 wires meet needs for small dimensions, low weight, high temperature resistance and low flame propagation. The military specification MIL-W-22759 is a desired spec for military wire. Wires with this specification are regularly requested in the wire and cable company. The specification deals with fluoropolymer-insulated single Sanghvi Aerospace wires made with tin-coated, silver-coated, or nickel-coated conductors of copper. The wires come in many various styles, as they are provided in thin wall and standard wall high strength versions. The below listed wires are just a few of the styles available.  

    Services
    Provider
    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    B/h Lalit Warehouse, Nr. Cozy Hotel, Narol-Sarkhej Highway, Narol
    382405 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9825231686 www.sanghviaerospace.com/polyimide-ptfe-hybrid-insulated-wire.html
