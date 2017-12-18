Your browser is out-of-date.

    Systira is a pioneer in designing and execution of Interior Design and Architectural Design across the Globe. At Systira, we have been analysing different challenges and implementing unique solutions that deliver the best value to our customer. Our team of Architect, Interior Designers, Engineers and field installation staff has expertise and experience in designing, manufacturing and installation.

    Key Areas of Expertise

    • Timely Proposals

    • Design And Layout

    • In House Application Engineering

    • Professional Project Management

    • Complete Material Handling Integration

    • In House Control Design And Integration

    • Experienced Execution Team

    • Access To Primary Equipment Manufactures

    • Competent, Reliable And Local Service Support Personnel

    • High Quality “State Of The Art” Designing & Execution

    Address
    247/296, Street No. 11, Ghaffar Manzil, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi
    110025 New Delhi
    India
    +91-8447820950 www.systira.net
