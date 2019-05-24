Your browser is out-of-date.

The Woodworksclub
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (16)
    Home Interior Ideas in Pune

    We at The Wood Works Club create smart places by developing environments for the needs of the end user, customers, guests & employees. Established in 2009, The Wood Works Club is one of the renowned service providers offering complete solution for interior design and decoration for residential and commercial establishments.Services rendered for commercial and residential projects:Interior Design Urban Design & Master-planning Indoor and Outdoor Signages

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Urban Design & Master-planning
    • Indoor and Outdoor Signage
    Service areas
    pune
    Address
    Office No. 207, 2nd Floor, Pride Icon, Kharadi By-Pass Road, Kharadi, Pune, Maharashtra, India.
    411014 Pune
    India
    +91-9823451117 www.woodworksclub.in

    Reviews

    Kunal Bhongade
    They saved my hard earned money. I hired a big agency but cancelled the contract in between. My work was in the middle,half done. Woodworks team could Salvage most of the material. Thank you!
    4 months ago
    vikas patil
    Woodworksclub team has produced a superb space for me my family. The house looks absolutely stunning with near to less maintenance.
    4 months ago
    Kavita Sabale
    I got my salon renovated. They continuously suggests new ideas in meetings and on projects. Over all outcome of my place is very satisfying.
    5 months ago
