Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kreative space studio
Architects in Chennai
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Minimalistic Interior For Mr. Prashanthan Krishnan

    Right here Architecture begins  and engineering ends!We believe that architecture and design matter, and that through our team work, we can make a positive difference in the world. We strive to create buildings that are not just things in themselves, but serve as catalysts for positive urban and social change.We create the spaces you dreamt about within your time limit and budget in an elegant way our work encompasses residential and interior design projects throughout tamilnaduOur design process is open, interactive, and collaborative.We believe that great design need not be created through arrogance and ego, but in a way that can sustain us all and allow each of us to grow and learn.

    Great ideas can come from anyone on the team from  a range of sources. This has resulted in an exceptionally high rate of repeat clients, as well as lifelong relationships that we value highly.We're well equipped to handle today's planning and design challenges! If you'd like to hire us please feel free to contact us!!We'd feel privileged to take you to our ongoing and completed sites, simultaneously sharing our client's feedback about our company's team work, responsibilities, accountability and workmanship

    Services
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
    • LANDSCAPE
    • CUSTOMIZED FURNITURE
    Service areas
    TAMIL NADU and chennai
    Address
    12/46 7th street kodambakkam
    600024 Chennai
    India
    +91-9677129128
      Add SEO element