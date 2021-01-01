Your browser is out-of-date.

Pramukh Modular Kitchens
Interior Designers & Decorators in Ahmedabad
Reviews (10)
    We, at Pramukh Kitchen, offer varieties in Modular kitchen in Ahmedabad

    . We are leading modular kitchen manufacturers in Ahmedabad with many years of experience in designing and implementing kitchen fixtures.

    With our latest modular kitchen designs, many lives have been sorted out. We give a proper inspection to your kitchen and come out with the best design that can change the entire look of your kitchen. We give more space to your kitchen where you have to make fewer efforts in order to organize it.

    1. Italian Modular Kitchen

    2. Straight kitchen

    3. Parallel kitchen

    4. U shaped kitchen

    5. Island kitchens

    Service areas
    Ahmedabad
    Address
    135/136 1st Floor, Titanium City Center Mall, Near Sachin Tower, 100 Ft. Prahladnagar Road, Satellite
    380015 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9909982988 pramukhkitchens.com

    Reviews

    Bhaumik Gadani
    Very Good service and quality. We are satisfied with the execution (May 2021). Special thanks to Mr. Samar to handle all our small/big queries, technical help and given on time resolution. Recommondate to everyone who are planning to go for Modular Kitchens.
    11 months ago
    nautami patel
    Quality is very good Attention to detail And after sales support is good
    about 1 year ago
    Atufa Nagori
    Service is good and our kitchen looks very nice after its done. Thanks to Pramukh Modular kitchen.
    about 1 year ago
