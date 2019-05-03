Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Unified Home Solution
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lucknow
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 BHK Apartment Design, Unified Home Solution Unified Home Solution BedroomWardrobes & closets
    3 BHK Apartment Design, Unified Home Solution Unified Home Solution BedroomAccessories & decoration
    3 BHK Apartment Design, Unified Home Solution Unified Home Solution BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +6
    3 BHK Apartment Design
    Address
    Gomtinagar Lucknow
    226010 Lucknow
    India
    +91-7309010901 unifiedhomesolution.com

    Reviews

    Afluex Afluex
    Creative ideas and designs by Indecor are very impressive. Keep up the good work Indecor! Like
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Edit
    Tarun Kumar Verma Tarun Kumar Verma
    Best interior designer's in Lucknow. Maintaining with good quality of material and finishing the outcome as in 3D design. All staff's working hard to achieve goals. Thanks. They are the best interior designer for Office Interiors in Lucknow
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
    Edit
    Abhishek Srivastava
    UHS provided me the best quality work for interior designing amongst other desingners in lucknow. Very supportive and innovative team. Best wishes to UHS and good luck.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element