SPACE ACE
Architects in Gurugram, Haryana, India
    PAN INDIA PRESENCE

    The Company deals with customized designing of Commercial, Hospitality, Transport including Airports, Healthcare, Museums, Retail Malls & other Multi-Specialty Buildings.

    • Architecture & Interior Design
    • Commercial Sectors
    • Hotel Industry
    • Healthcare Projects
    • Gurugram
    • Indian
    • Gurugram, Haryana, India
    Honor for contribution to Institutional Building, Honor for Recognition of the Enterprise shown in Design and Development of Low Cost Housing, KUDOS Honor, Prominent Speaker Award for IIA, NATCON, Honor for Habitat for Humanity.
    V20A/5,dlf city 3
    122002 Gurugram, Haryana, India
    India
    +91-9810066525 www.spaceace.in
