DECODE DESIGN
Architects in Mumbai
Projects (1)
Projects

    Dharmesh Patel, DECODE DESIGN DECODE DESIGN Modern living room
    Dharmesh Patel

    We, Decode Design are a Mumbai based professionals, being one of the most eclectic and exciting young design firm. We are committed to creating innovative projects that challenge cultural norms and create vital new destinations.

    We are dedicated in working towards transforming your space into a sanctuary where your mind, body and spirit shall flourish.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • Planning
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Plot no. 1, Behind Sabri Apt., Himalaya Society, Govind Nagar, Ghatkopar (W)
    400084 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9769656296 www.decode-design.com
