Studio . abhilashnarayan
Architects in Bangalore
Projects

    • Residence for Mr Patel in Bangalore, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Minimalist houses
    Residence for Mr Patel in Bangalore, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Minimalist houses
    Residence for Mr Patel in Bangalore, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Front yard
    Residence for Mr Patel in Bangalore
    Wine bar and restaurant in Bangalore “Protein grill house”, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Rustic style museums
    Wine bar and restaurant in Bangalore “Protein grill house”, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Rustic style museums
    Wine bar and restaurant in Bangalore “Protein grill house”, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Rustic style museums
    +2
    Wine bar and restaurant in Bangalore “Protein grill house”
    Roof top cafe in Bangalore, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Commercial spaces
    Roof top cafe in Bangalore, Studio . abhilashnarayan Studio . abhilashnarayan Commercial spaces
    Roof top cafe in Bangalore

    After completing my masters in Milan, Italy and working on multiple school projects and a few emergency architecture projects,

    I started the studio and have worked on multiple cafe designs and residential buildings.

    Services for Any design related project, architecture, landscaping, urban projects and interiors will be provided.

    Services
    • architecture
    • landscaping
    • Urban design
    • Interior design
    Service areas
    India
    Company awards
    Accolades on a concept design for an earthquake resistant structure in Camerino, Italy.
    Address
    560085 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8095800308 www.instagram.com/studio.abhilashnarayan
