Abode &amp; Beyond
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (15)
    • You have landed at the best Interior Designers website in Bangalore that provides customized solution to its clients.


    Abode and beyond offers a spectrum of services and products that translates client’s needs into a cohesive vision ensuring that ‘the big picture’ works functionally and aesthetically while reflecting client’s personality and individual style.


    Using a team of skilled crafts & trades people, or the clients’ own contractors, we create distinctive environments that reflect the clients’ aesthetic dreams.

    Services
    • residential and commercial interiors
    • modular kitchen
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    #900, 29th main, 9th block, Jayanagar
    560069 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9035796876 www.abodeandbeyond.in

    Reviews

    Vishal Choudhary
    Very professional team. From design to implementation, everything was handled professionally and on time. Will highly recommend.
    2 months ago
    Balaji Badrinath
    Palak is excellently talented when it comes to designing, planning and execution of work committed. She did a fabulous work on both my apartment and state of the art office. Not only I am satisfied but my clients to whom I referred also have been extremely satisfied by her work. She is upto date with the trending designs and very capable of executing those without much hiccups. Go for it
    2 months ago
    Anil Prabhu
    We got our house interiors done by Abode and Beyond and are very satisfied with the outcome . Palak helped us with the design and was very patient with all our requirements and customisations. Siddharth is very responsive and takes complete ownership of the project execution. Overall we are happy with their work and would recommend them for any kind of interior work.
    about 2 months ago
