it has always been guided by a belief that the quality of our surroundings has a direct influence on the quality of our lives, whether that is in the workplace, at home or in the public realm. Allied to that is an acknowledgement that interior and architecture is generated by the needs of people-both material and spititual-and a concern for the physical context and the culture and climate of place. Equally, excellence of design and its successful execution are central to our approach. We believe that we could be living in an entirely different world-one that is full of real contemporary inspiring objects, spaces, places, worlds, spirits and experiences. Design has been the culture shaper of our world from the start. We have addressed the world from the start. We have designed systems, cities and commodities. We have addressed the world’s problems. Now design is not about solving problems, but about a rigorous beautification of our built environments. “u design studio” is a multidisciplinary design practice whose work weaves interior and exterior space, from large ideas to the smallest of furniture details. u design studio`s design and execution team members comes from diverse disciplines of Architecture, Interior Design, Product Design, Set Design, Landscape Design and Graphic Design. Combining the various skills and to deliver the ultimate product as a whole.