Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD
Interior Architects in Chennai
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (17)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Walnut interior collections, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD ArtworkOther artistic objects Wood effect
    Walnut interior collections, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration Plywood Wood effect
    Walnut interior collections, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood Wood effect
    Walnut interior collections
    iD INTERIORS STYLE MODULAR KITCHEN, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Metallic/Silver
    iD INTERIORS STYLE MODULAR KITCHEN
    Bedroom concepts, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD BedroomBedside tables Brown
    Bedroom concepts, iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD iD INTERIORS AND DESIGN STUDIO PVT LTD BedroomBeds & headboards Brown
    Bedroom concepts

    iD- Interiors journey towards becoming one of the top 10 interiors in Chennai began over seven years ago. Since our inception, we have set our sights to emerge as one of the best interior designers by building a strong reputation as being a trustworthy and excellent service provider.Being an interior design firm that seeks to deliver the best to our customers, our team of interior designers dedicate their efforts into designing spaces that are often characterized by smart and logical utilization of space, beautiful design, lush greenery and sensitivity towards external environment.As an interior designer company, our team sets out to partner our clients to unfold their stories by bringing creative design, excellent workmanship and exceptional customer service to every project. Over these years, we have established ourselves as a highly recommended interior designer, having received numerous glowing accolades from our clients.

    Services
    • interiors
    • modular kitchen
    • wardrobes
    • lofts
    • tv units
    • entertainmant units
    • pooja units
    • crockery unit
    • living partition
    • hallpartition
    • false ceilling
    • lightings
    • kitchen accessories
    • kitchen lofts
    • hafele kitchen
    • hafele modular kitchen
    • kaff chimney
    • kaff hob
    • kaff cooktop
    • kessembohmer tandembox
    • wardrobe accessories
    • wooden paneling
    • plywood cots
    • cot side table
    • id interiors modular kitchen
    • Show all 25 services
    Service areas
    chennai
    Company awards
    Top 10 interiors in chennai
    Address
    190,Velachery main road,Pallikaranai
    600100 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884608007 www.idinteriors.co.in

    Reviews

    Karthik Subramanian
    We took the service of ID interiors for our apartments. Their service provided was excellent ! From design,concept,Visualisation 3D ,2D dimension drawings,execution and delivery We were able to see a lot of professionalism and striving to do the job perfect. Look for yourself the 3D vs actual pictures Overall i am impressed with the output and recommended to my friends everyone loves it.
    5 months ago
    Gayatri Rajesh
    Great team! Did their job extremely well. Very cooperative. Well done!
    5 months ago
    nandha kishore
    The work done was very professional. The carpeenters could understand all my requirements and did the work with perfection. Work was completed a week before the commited date. There was no delay in Material arrival or labour. Overall work was great and I would recommend ID interiors to someone for their interior works
    3 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element