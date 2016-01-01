THE YELLOW INK STUDIO is a venture started in 2016 by Ar.Niveditha Ramakrishnan. We in TYI Studio follow the path of culture meets function, form meets adaptation, old meets new. Our aim has always been customer satisfaction and also making sure our vision is maintained. Rather than sticking to a signature trademark or style, we like to evolve our design and service by analyzing the space and its contents. Moulding any space as per your current and future needs is something we pine for. We strive to make a relationship between nature and built spaces. Our goal is to create life within the building. Residences and office spaces have been our main focus thus far, but we have also ventured into other type of projects. From Architecture to interiors we provide every service with enthusiasm.





It all starts with getting what “YOU” require in the first place. Once your requirements are noted, after a small site visit, we will be able to provide you with a rough quotation (this is susceptible to change once the design is done). After the approval of designs(which will be provided in 3d images, for your better understanding) we jot down a plan of execution with you, letting you know approximately how much time will it take for your dream space to get ready. We aim to strive on punctuality and deliver the keys to your space as conceived by us together.





We are looking for customers who allow us to create a unique design. We refrain from producing anything from reference images. We strive to blend requirements, functionality and design. To build a relationship which will allow us to not only do one but more projects with you.





Our principal architect, Ar.Niveditha Ramakrishnan graduated from SRM University in 2011 and has been practicing under a few well known architects since then. In 2016, she decided to take her own vision forward and start a firm. All the years of experience has shown her how to cater to different needs in different situations.

TYI Studio’s services:

1. Architecture

2. Interior Design

- Residential

- Commercial

- Healthcare

- Hospitality

- Institutions