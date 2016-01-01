Your browser is out-of-date.

The Yellow Ink Studio
Architects in Chennai
Projects

    • Mr.Mahendran's residence interiors, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Small bedroom
    Mr.Mahendran's residence interiors, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern style bedroom
    Mr.Mahendran's residence interiors, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern style bedroom
    +15
    Mr.Mahendran's residence interiors
    Office interiors for JCRAFT, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Commercial spaces
    Office interiors for JCRAFT, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Commercial spaces
    Office interiors for JCRAFT, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Commercial spaces
    +4
    Office interiors for JCRAFT
    Mrs. Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Classic style houses
    Mrs. Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Bungalows
    Mrs. Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Classic style living room
    +5
    Mrs. Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan residence
    Mr. Anantakrishnan's residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern living room
    Mr. Anantakrishnan's residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern dining room
    Mr. Anantakrishnan's residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern dining room
    +5
    Mr. Anantakrishnan's residence
    The Book House, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern living room
    The Book House, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Modern living room
    The Book House, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Stairs
    +10
    The Book House
    Mr.Madhu Maddi residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Multi-Family house
    Mr.Madhu Maddi residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Asian style houses
    Mr.Madhu Maddi residence, The Yellow Ink Studio The Yellow Ink Studio Asian style houses
    +1
    Mr.Madhu Maddi residence

    THE YELLOW INK STUDIO is a venture started in 2016 by Ar.Niveditha Ramakrishnan. We in TYI Studio follow the path of culture meets function, form meets adaptation, old meets new. Our aim has always been customer satisfaction and also making sure our vision is maintained. Rather than sticking to a signature trademark or style, we like to evolve our design and service by analyzing the space and its contents. Moulding any space as per your current and future needs is something we pine for. We strive to make a relationship between nature and built spaces. Our goal is to create life within the building. Residences and office spaces have been our main focus thus far, but we have also ventured into other type of projects. From Architecture to interiors we provide every service with enthusiasm.


    It all starts with getting what “YOU” require in the first place. Once your requirements are noted, after a small site visit, we will be able to provide you with a rough quotation (this is susceptible to change once the design is done). After the approval of designs(which will be provided in 3d images, for your better understanding) we jot down a plan of execution with you, letting you know approximately how much time will it take for your dream space to get ready. We aim to strive on punctuality and deliver the keys to your space as conceived by us together.


    We are looking for customers who allow us to create a unique design. We refrain from producing anything from reference images. We strive to blend requirements, functionality and design. To build a relationship which will allow us to not only do one but more projects with you.


    Our principal architect, Ar.Niveditha Ramakrishnan graduated from SRM University in 2011 and has been practicing under a few well known architects since then. In 2016, she decided to take her own vision forward and start a firm. All the years of experience has shown her how to cater to different needs in different situations.   

    TYI Studio’s services:

    1. Architecture

    2. Interior Design

    - Residential

    - Commercial

    - Healthcare

    - Hospitality

    - Institutions

    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Interior design and execution
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    21/11, Raju street, West Mambalam
    600033 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884919525 www.theyellowinkstudio.com
