Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SRISHTI
Architects in Kolkata
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • PURI - ORISSA , SRISHTI SRISHTI
    PURI - ORISSA , SRISHTI SRISHTI
    PURI - ORISSA , SRISHTI SRISHTI
    PURI - ORISSA
    NARIKEL BASTI - GUAWAHATI - ASSAM, SRISHTI SRISHTI
    NARIKEL BASTI - GUAWAHATI - ASSAM
    DOVER ROAD, KOLKATA , SRISHTI SRISHTI
    DOVER ROAD, KOLKATA

    Srishti is a renowned Architecture and Interior Design Firm based in Kolkata in Eastern India established in the year 2000 by Architect

    Mohul Debnath . Starting with a handful of small Interior and Private

    Houses, today Srishti is one the leading Architecture firms in Eastern India handling all kinds of Residential, Commercial, Mercantile, Hospital, Hotel and Institutional Projects .   

    Services
    Architecture—All kinds of Buildings—Interiors—Complete Design with Execution.
    Service areas
    • Eastern and North- Eastern India
    • KOLKATA
    Address
    73 KANKULIA ROAD
    700029 Kolkata
    India
    +91-7980473572 ww.srishtiarchitects.co.in

    Reviews

    Jayanta Pal
    almost 5 years ago
    Mohul Debnath
    almost 7 years ago
    Somnath Ukil
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element