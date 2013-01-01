Vinra interiors, has a successful history of
about 5 years in the field of interior-exterior designing and execution with
the help of high profiled & expert interior designer. Started in the year
2013 in Bangalore, today we look back the road traveled with pride for the
achievements of pure customer delight.
With a full fledged operational production unit at Gangadhar Chetty Road,
Bangalore and our latest hi-tech German imported CNC machine, which are one of
its kind in the city we can boast of a fine flawless fit and finish for a
fraction of the cost, that most of the competition can never even talk of. This
gives us an edge over many acclaimed GERMAN brands and their so called
finishes.
- Services
- Residential Interior Designers in Bangalore
- Commercial Interior Designers Bangalore
- Office Interior Designers in Bangalore
- Service areas
- Interior Designing Studio
- Bangalore
- Company awards
- Top 10 Most promising Corporate Architectural and Interior Design consultants' by ' Silicon India Magazines
- Address
-
No 21, First Floor, Nanjappa Complex, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Sivan Chetty, Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560042
560042 Bangalore
India
+91-9606479931 vinrainteriors.com