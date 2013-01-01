Vinra interiors, has a successful history of

about 5 years in the field of interior-exterior designing and execution with

the help of high profiled & expert interior designer. Started in the year

2013 in Bangalore, today we look back the road traveled with pride for the

achievements of pure customer delight.





With a full fledged operational production unit at Gangadhar Chetty Road,

Bangalore and our latest hi-tech German imported CNC machine, which are one of

its kind in the city we can boast of a fine flawless fit and finish for a

fraction of the cost, that most of the competition can never even talk of. This

gives us an edge over many acclaimed GERMAN brands and their so called

finishes.