Vinra Interiors |Bangalore|
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Projects

    Kitchen design ideas vinra interiors| Bangalore
    Kitchen design ideas vinra interiors| Bangalore
    Complete 2BHK Interiors @2.99L /-
    Complete 2BHK Interiors @2.99L /-

    Vinra interiors, has a successful history of

    about 5 years in the field of interior-exterior designing and execution with

    the help of high profiled & expert interior designer. Started in the year

    2013 in Bangalore, today we look back the road traveled with pride for the

    achievements of pure customer delight.


    With a full fledged operational production unit at Gangadhar Chetty Road,

    Bangalore and our latest hi-tech German imported CNC machine, which are one of

    its kind in the city we can boast of a fine flawless fit and finish for a

    fraction of the cost, that most of the competition can never even talk of. This

    gives us an edge over many acclaimed GERMAN brands and their so called

    finishes.  

    Services
    • Residential Interior Designers in Bangalore
    • Commercial Interior Designers Bangalore
    • Office Interior Designers in Bangalore
    Service areas
    • Interior Designing Studio
    • Bangalore
    Company awards
    Top 10 Most promising Corporate Architectural and Interior Design consultants' by ' Silicon India Magazines
    Address
    No 21, First Floor, Nanjappa Complex, Gangadhar Chetty Road, Sivan Chetty, Garden, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560042
    560042 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9606479931 vinrainteriors.com

    Reviews

    Koshy Abraham
    Very good experience working with the Vinra. All the discussions were done online, but visualizations and pictures were shared regularly to ensure no gaps. The work assigned was a turn key project work of interior works right from wood work to electricals and modifications. The work quality has been overall of a very high standard. Whatever was promised was delivered as per the desired quality. The only slight negative was the slippages from the committed timelines which could perhaps have been better anticipated. I would like to commend the great support I had got from Rakshitha G (who was leading the project work) with ideas and suggestions.
    10 months ago
    Naman Jain
    Vinra Interior is one of the Best and Top Interior Designer Company in Bangalore! They listened to all of our issues and offered a variety of projects ideas and solutions. While developing new ideas and layouts, Vinra Interior design Company anwer all of our design concern. They are highly recommend for Interior designing and fitouts in Bangalore.
    11 months ago
    Manoj Kannouje
    A creative hub, accept orders, gives you ample time to design your interiors and patiently explains you the aspects. Though ready to use stuff is available off the shelf, the satisfaction of creating your own ambience is really good. Don't miss out on the contemporary home automation they offer, it's customized and gives a smart touch for the nostalgic atmosphere. Try home automation blended with the Vintage furniture...you will land up in a bygone era, which is otherwise seen only in movies.
    about 3 years ago
