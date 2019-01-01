Your browser is out-of-date.

Brahmaa Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pondicherry
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Interior designing

    Brahmaa Interiors is one of the Interior Designer in Pondicherry. serves you with a stunning office furniture design. Started a self-manufacturing unit to internally produce office furniture with the objective to offer a better price to consumers. Brahmaa Interiors, being one of the best Interior Designer in Pondicherry, provides end to end solutions for Interior Designing & Turnkey Services also. We deliver Premium Quality of modern living room design, interior exterior wall painting & undertake Turnkey projects for corporate offices, showrooms & retail shops. Started a self-manufacturing unit to internally produce office furniture with the objective to offer a better price to consumers.We also have a team of experienced and qualified electrical engineers and electricians who assist in completing our jobs on a turnkey basis.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Modular Work Station
    • Interior Exterior Wall Painting
    • False Ceilings
    • Renovation
    • Furniture
    Service areas
    Pondicherry
    Address
    No.23, Dr.Ambethkar Salai, Raja Rajeswari Nagar,Muthaliyarpet,
    605004 Pondicherry
    India
    +91-9597222270 brahmaainteriors.in

    Reviews

    Bhavanya pandian
    Worked well with my budget “Loved my very first experience. Working with Brahmaa interior was such a wonderful experience. I was so happy to see that you listened to me and gave me exactly what I wanted .They really make it very easy to decorate a room and worked very well with my budget. Highly recommend to all”
    12 months ago
    G Techz
    over 3 years ago
    praveen kumar
    Very good design,
    almost 2 years ago
