100Pillars Constructions
General Contractors in Bangalore
Reviews (19)
    Founded to offer flexibility to homeowners while hiring quality contractors for residential and commercial projects, 100 Pillars is your perfect destination to get all your construction work done.

    We (100Pillars) have been in the residential constructions since 1977 (40+ Years) along with Shankara Building. As 100Pillars Constructions We have completed more than 11 projects and 8 upcoming constructions at Bangalore Areas from Devanahalli, Varthur, Whitefield, Sarjapur & Electronic City.

    Why we exist?

    Construction & renovation work is as innovative as the team you hire. At 100 Pillars, we are working to bridge the gap between customer and quality construction, renovation and architectural contractors. Meet the best professionals in the region that are thoroughly vetted by our company’s experts. We strive to optimize construction as well as renovation experience for our customers. Get access to pocket-friendly quotes with no hidden charges. Further, the company keeps a reality check until and unless your project is fully accomplished.

    Services
    • Construction
    • Civil Contractors in Bangalore
    • Building Contractors in Bangalore
    • Interior Designers in Bangalore
    • Home Renovation Services in Bangalore
    • Architects in Bangalore
    Service areas
    Bangalore and Mysore & Tumkur
    Address
    No 202, 1st Main, Patel Muniyappa Layout Vishwanath Nagenahalli, RT Nagar Post,
    560032 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9113669850 100pillars.in

    Reviews

    Dinesh Kumar
    I had contacted 100Pillars for our new house construction.We really had a great experience with their customer support team (Ms.Divya and Mr.Mesmer) who took our requirements and gave a quotation. The execution was on-time with day to day updates.
    about 1 month ago
    Surya ark Surya ark
    My experience with 100pillars was really great as they provided transparent and honest pricing at each stage of construction. The project engineer co-ordinated with us daily through WhatsApp updates. Now, we are in the finishing stage of our home. On the whole we are really happy & satisfied with the service 100pillars is giving us.
    about 1 month ago
    Raveena Moolya
    From onboarding, design, execution and handover in expected shape have truly been a memorable journey with 100 Pillars. Project Managers took full charge of execution and I had very minimal concerns during execution time. it was well planned, resourcing was perfect, timelines were met with meticulous effort and house with interiors was handed over. The best part of the whole process was the seamless coordination between the team. Appreciate all your efforts and will recommend 100 Pillars constructions to everyone I know. Thank you.
    about 1 month ago
    Show all 19 reviews
