Founded to offer flexibility to homeowners while hiring quality contractors for residential and commercial projects, 100 Pillars is your perfect destination to get all your construction work done.

We (100Pillars) have been in the residential constructions since 1977 (40+ Years) along with Shankara Building. As 100Pillars Constructions We have completed more than 11 projects and 8 upcoming constructions at Bangalore Areas from Devanahalli, Varthur, Whitefield, Sarjapur & Electronic City.

Why we exist?

Construction & renovation work is as innovative as the team you hire. At 100 Pillars, we are working to bridge the gap between customer and quality construction, renovation and architectural contractors. Meet the best professionals in the region that are thoroughly vetted by our company’s experts. We strive to optimize construction as well as renovation experience for our customers. Get access to pocket-friendly quotes with no hidden charges. Further, the company keeps a reality check until and unless your project is fully accomplished.