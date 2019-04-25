“Design is a journey rather than the destination”-This is the core belief of Gaurav Kankariya’s design philosophy. It has led to a dynamic career, premier education and versatile work around the world.Gaurav began his professional journey at the age of 17. He moulded this early beginning into a masterful body of work over a decade. Education and practice have been seamlessly fused into a fine career by him. And the highlight continues to be his ever increasing zest.Celebrity homes, Luxury Residences, Corporates, Retail, Hospitals and Restaurants adorn his portfolio. He thrived in different environments like Ahmednagar, Pune, Mumbai, rest of Maharashtra, Singapore, Korea and China.“God is in the detail” is his mission statement. Gaurav refuses to stick to a favourite style and sculpts his designs according to the unique needs of every client.No matter where he works, he perceives every client and project as a different experience. The distinctive usage of diverse design elements in every project, has now become his signature.His home environment’s creativity also contributes to Gaurav perceiving the design language as his mother tongue. Design characteristics of Italy, China, Dubai, Singapore and Australia inspire his design grammar.He constantly evolved through education. His learning compromises holistic education at premier institutes like MMSID: Pune, Rachana Sansad: Mumbai, and Raffles Design Institute: Singapore.Gaurav’s career is embellished with recognition and international awards from Seoul Metropolitan Government Korea, Interior Designers Association and many more.Luxury and comfort are the principal elements of his design. His process involves not only bettering routines and procedures, but also thoroughly rendering imagination into reality. A network of Architects, Consultants for various services, Designers, Artisans and Photographers enhance Gaurav’s operations. His team and associates constantly shares thoughts and ideas throughout projects.A wide array of clients like Celebrities, Business Tycoons, Corporates, Industrialists, Healthcare and Hospitality Brands keep benefitting from Gaurav’s ideation and design acumen.