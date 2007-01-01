Your browser is out-of-date.

Toomooi India Builders and Contractors
Architects in Hyderabad
    Krishna offers a unique combination of architectural, design, engineering and construction knowledge. This background makes him a great team player with architects, engineers and general contractors.


    He enjoys working with new unusual materials, and takes pride in staying current with the latest Products / Services and technologies. "Architecture and Construction is a service industry"​ says Krishna and Toomooi provides knowledge and management to ease their clients through the design process.


    Toomooi India With best Quality and innovation in independent Dream Homes, Farm Houses ,Land Developments and Apartments, we have been growing since 2007. Holding an unsuspected vision to offer a perfect balance between affordability and luxury, we bring you homes that en-light your heart. We build homes with ethical standards of construction with a great sense of responsibility. Our aim has been to reach new heights and become the best of the community who can deliver as expected by creating the best living spaces. Our strength in our experience, skill and dedication to deliver the best. Keep showering your love and trust on us and we shall pursue our dreams, while we carry out yours!

    Service areas
    • Hyderabad
    • Telangana Andhra Pradesh
    • Vijayawada
    • Visakhapatnam
    • Karnataka
    Address
    Flat No 104 Sri Raghava Residency Vaibhav Nagar Bagh Amberpet
    500013 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-7893010100
    Legal disclosure


    Reviews

    Krishna Viplava
    Good Villa Builders
    over 2 years ago
    Ram Chandra
    Krishna Garu at Toomooi Construction is really wonderful to work with. He shows up to appointments, is honest about the scope of the job, Quality Based Single Pricing and Experienced and Dedicated Team work. Really Educated Building COnstruction Team ! I would highly recommend him and is company.
    almost 3 years ago
    hi gaddam
    Great work and Prices a bit High as demanded the Best Quality. Very professional, high quality and quick work. Extremely beautiful Interior Work also included. Great experience overall. I would recommend for Exclusive Home projects all the way complex large projects. They can do it all. Krishna is really Talented Guy
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
