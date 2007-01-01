Krishna offers a unique combination of architectural, design, engineering and construction knowledge. This background makes him a great team player with architects, engineers and general contractors.





He enjoys working with new unusual materials, and takes pride in staying current with the latest Products / Services and technologies. "Architecture and Construction is a service industry"​ says Krishna and Toomooi provides knowledge and management to ease their clients through the design process.





Toomooi India With best Quality and innovation in independent Dream Homes, Farm Houses ,Land Developments and Apartments, we have been growing since 2007. Holding an unsuspected vision to offer a perfect balance between affordability and luxury, we bring you homes that en-light your heart. We build homes with ethical standards of construction with a great sense of responsibility. Our aim has been to reach new heights and become the best of the community who can deliver as expected by creating the best living spaces. Our strength in our experience, skill and dedication to deliver the best. Keep showering your love and trust on us and we shall pursue our dreams, while we carry out yours!