SunrichMeraki
Interior Architects in Mumbai
Reviews (6)
    • ADKS OFFICE, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern conservatory
    ADKS OFFICE
    RETAIL OUTLET, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern conservatory
    RETAIL OUTLET, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern conservatory
    RETAIL OUTLET
    HYDERABAD APARTMENT , SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern style bedroom
    HYDERABAD APARTMENT
    TRAVELS OFFICE, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern conservatory
    TRAVELS OFFICE
    SHARMA ABODE, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern living room
    SHARMA ABODE, SunrichMeraki SunrichMeraki Modern style bedroom
    SHARMA ABODE

    At SunrichMeraki, we are a group of qualified and experienced designers, who envision to cater to a niche audience that understands and values superior quality furniture and design intent. 

    Behind every piece of furniture that we produce, lies thoughtful design, selection of the best materials and skilled craftsmanship.

    We work with the best of artisans and craftsmen all over India to deliver unparalleled hand crafted furniture, home decor accessories and chandelier/light requirements, all custom-made as per exact specifications provided by the client.

    SunrichMeraki guarantees 100% client satisfaction and unprecedented quality standards.

    Services
    • Interior Desiging
    • Consultancy
    • Architectural Services
    • Bespoke Furniture Manufacturing
    Service areas
    PAN INDIA and Mumbai
    Address
    Suite No. 1, M. I. Estate, D. S. Marg., Opp. Lady Ratan Tower, Gandhinagar, Worli
    400018 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9930971639 www.sunrichmeraki.com

    Reviews

    M A N D A R
    8 months ago
    Mohammed Engineer
    almost 4 years ago
    yug bokadia
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
