At SunrichMeraki, we are a group of qualified and experienced designers, who envision to cater to a niche audience that understands and values superior quality furniture and design intent.

Behind every piece of furniture that we produce, lies thoughtful design, selection of the best materials and skilled craftsmanship.

We work with the best of artisans and craftsmen all over India to deliver unparalleled hand crafted furniture, home decor accessories and chandelier/light requirements, all custom-made as per exact specifications provided by the client.

SunrichMeraki guarantees 100% client satisfaction and unprecedented quality standards.