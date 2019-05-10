Your browser is out-of-date.

M DEZIGN
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    I see myself as a storyteller. Clients hire me to write their biographies, but instead of words I use fabrics, furniture, architectural elements and of course personal items to them."

    WHAT WE DO:

    M DEZIGN is one of the growing Mumbai-based luxury interior designers specialising in top end residential and commercial projects all over the country.


    We provide a high-quality designing services to the residential households and commercial spaces, project management and coordination, sourcing and procuring of artwork, and full accessorising to create a space that drives identity through timeless style and sophistication.


    We believe in Growth through Invention and Innovation while providing functional and sustainable design solutions. Our processes, values and culture are design-centric and our team of top interior designers, passionate interior architects, and luxury experts are focused to deliver strong space identity to our discerning clients.







    Service areas
    Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad
    Address
    65,LIC Colony,DR RP Road,Mulund(w).
    400080 Mumbai
    India
    +91-7021094414
