Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
MI engineering
Architects in Hyderabad
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium


    • We are the leading Engineering & Fabrication Industry in Hyderabad providing the following services form the last 10 years.


    ( FABRICATION SS, MS, BRIGHT IRON and BRASS )


    Grills 

    Gates

    Sliding GatesTelescopic GatesRailings

    Spirals

    Staircase

    Rolling ShuttersGear ShuttersMotor Shutters

    and heavy structure trusses sheds.


    (Sky lights)


    Poly carbonate sheds

    Dome

    Roof Garden

    Shading for vehiclesShading for walkways

    Canopies

    Day lighting panels for sheds


    we undertake powder coating works also.


    For more details log on to www.mief.co

    Prop. Mr. Multani


    Cell    : 98850-21404

             : 92462-61404

    Services
    iron and fabrication works
    Service areas
    hyderabad
    Company awards
    houzz
    Address
    8-3-228/678/1323 sri ram nagar, yousufguda
    500045 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9246261404 www.mief.co

    Reviews

    Theja Kondapalli
    Work is okay, but costly.
    about 1 month ago
    Zoob biii
    I'm happy with the work done by the team of this company. They exactly done what I imagined 😊
    4 months ago
    Sarwar Khan
    Very good all welding work Mr multani Bhai owner of Mi engineering
    11 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element